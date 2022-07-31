ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor's Colbert ready to race at Under-20 World Championships

By Staff report
WacoTrib.com
 2 days ago
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Colbert places seventh in 100 meters at Under-20 world meet

CALI, Colombia — Baylor’s Laurenz Colbert wrapped up his time at the Under-20 World Championships with a seventh-place finish in the 100 meters on Tuesday. Colbert advanced through Monday’s prelims and Tuesday’s earlier semifinal to reach the final as the only American to advance. In the final, he registered a time of 10.24 to place seventh.
WacoTrib.com

Brice Cherry: Baylor fans justified in their glee, delirium over Novosad's decision

Go ahead. Rip down the goalposts if you want. Baylor’s football season is still roughly a month away, but already Bear fans are celebrating a rather massive win. When Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad reaffirmed his commitment to the Bears on Monday, it was greeted in Waco with everything from squeals of glee to social media flexing to sighs of relief. Novosad had drawn the attention of many of college football’s bluebloods — you can make a convincing case that he’s the most heavily-recruited QB Baylor has ever landed — so his decision to stick with Baylor potentially signals the BU program’s rise as an option for the nation’s most elite recruits.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Colbert advances through prelims at Under-20 world meet

CALI, Colombia — Baylor freshman Laurenz Colbert got off to a nice start at the Under-20 World Track and Field Championships on Monday. Colbert finished second in his preliminary 100-meter heat in a time of 10.39, into a rather stiff headwind. His time was the 13th best of the day, and fast enough to qualify to the semifinal round on Tuesday.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor baseball hires Darin Thomas as director of operations

Former UT-Arlington head coach Darin Thomas was announced as Baylor Baseball’s new director of operations by Bears head coach Mitch Thompson on Tuesday. “I am extremely excited to add Darin Thomas to our staff,” Thompson said. “I’ve known D.T. for nearly 30 years. He has a fantastic baseball mind with unrivaled experience in the game. He will serve our program in so many ways, knowing exactly how to do every part of this role. His love and care for the game of baseball, his prior success running a Division I program and his character are unmatched, making him a fantastic fit for our staff. We are truly blessed to have him joining us here at Baylor.”
WACO, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
#Track And Field
WacoTrib.com

Baylor basketball to play Pac-12 at Dallas showcase

The Baylor women’s and men’s basketball teams will play in the second annual Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 18, the Pac-12 announced on Monday. The Baylor women will face Arizona at 6:30 p.m. while the men will play Washington...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Time to get cracking: Central Texas teams all set for opening practices

High school football season is inching ever closer, and schools around Central Texas will officially begin practicing this week. Teams in Classes 4A and below, along with Midway, which didn’t hold spring drills, will get the ball rolling on Monday. With 19 seniors bidding farewell after a stellar season...
LORENA, TX
FOX 44 News

Baylor Basketball set for Dallas doubleheader

DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — There will be a double serving of Baylor Basketball just up I-35 on December 18th, as the Baylor Men’s and Women’s Basketball team will play a doubleheader at the American Airlines Center. The women will open up the event at 6:30 pm as the Bears will take on 2021 national […]
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
WACO, TX
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Kiss 103.1 FM

HEB Cutting Grocery Lines: When Will Killeen, Texas See New Tech?

You can probably relate to my least favorite thing about grocery shopping: standing in line to pay. Wait, you say. What about curbside? You can order it online and just have them bring it to you, right? Well, you can, but I'm not really a fan. It's fine for getting staples like paper towels, milk, or detergent, but I like to be the one picking out my groceries. I'm old-school, okay?
KILLEEN, TX
momcollective.com

The Best Things to Do in Waco with Kids

About four months after my youngest was born, my new family of four was ready to dip a toe back into the travel world. We wanted to go somewhere we had never been before, but that wasn’t too far away. Magnolia Market Silos have been on my bucket list pretty much since I heard of their existence, so Waco it was.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

WISD Back-to-School Family Fest is back

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco ISD annual Back to School Family Fest is returning. It will be held at Waco High and University High School. The district shared on social media that they are excited to welcome students and families back for the new school year. The...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend

Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: St. Paul UCC planning tour of Schulenburg churches

Foster Village of Waco has launched its annual shoe drive and is accepting donations through Aug. 10. The shoes will go to children and teens starting school this fall. Donations of new, school-appropriate shoes, including tennis shoes but not flip-flops, sizes kids 7 to adult 12, can be dropped off at the following locations: Club Pilates, 6500 Woodway Drive, Unit 117; Dunnam & Dunnam law firm, 4125 W. Waco Drive; Milk Bottle Cookies, 218 S. 11th St.; and Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
WACO, TX

