Atlanta, GA

Delta now offering flights to Israel, Tahiti from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
Delta passengers offered $10,000 to take a later flight File photo. Delta customers ready to travel the globe will soon have more destinations to add to their bucket lists with the launch of two never-before-operated, nonstop routes from Atlanta to Cape Town and Los Angeles to Tahiti, both beginning Dec. 17. (viper-zero/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Delta has now expanded its reach as it announced flights from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will now allow passengers to travel nonstop to Tel Aviv and Tahiti, the airline announced.

Nonstop routes from Atlanta to Cape Town and Los Angeles to Tahiti, will both be available beginning Dec. 17. The airline will also add nonstop service from Atlanta to Tel Aviv beginning next May, the airline announced on Friday.

Dialogue between the Consulate General of Israel to the Southeast United States and Israel’s Ministry of Tourism office to the Southern U.S. led to a decision both sides agreed would strengthen relations between Georgia and Israel.

“Delta has a long history of connecting Georgia to the world, and this direct flight between Atlanta and Tel Aviv will provide our state with opportunities for continued growth with important economic partners,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “The state of Georgia proudly supports Delta’s priority to provide service to Tel Aviv and we look forward to delivering expanded travel options for Georgians, strengthening international ties and creating new relationships in the region.”

The airline said it is looking to provide “access to these international cultural powerhouses” to show their commitment to connect the world.

“As we continue to invest in our leading-airline position in Atlanta and Los Angeles, we know our customers will enjoy unparalleled connectivity to Delta’s global network, coupled with our award-winning hospitality, whether they’re traveling for business or pleasure,” Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning said.

