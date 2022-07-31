Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities

techcrunch.com
Jacob North
2d ago
The reason these scooter companies are pulling out of big, liberal Democrat run cities, is because the police do nothing when they throw their $1800 scooters into lakes and rivers, because the people in charge do not allow them to do their jobs effectively.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Anti-Vaxxers Target Salem Restaurant, Expanding Portland's Bike Infrastructure, and a Tale of Two Erics
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, P-town! My apartment actually...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters finding antisemitic flyers outside their homes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Flyers with derogatory statements about people of the Jewish religion and culture have been showing up on driveways and sidewalks in front of some Vermont homes. “Little baggies of hate” are what some Vermont residents are calling the flyers. “My husband picked it up to...
tigerdroppings.com
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964. I promise in the history of humans, a larger log cabin was built and destroyed. What sick frick put a giant pin in that kid's head and then took a pic of it?. LSU...
WCAX
Mother-daughter duo opens farm in Vermont
Jay Peak could soon have new owners. Investigators say they did not find anyone who was injured. Police say 43-year-old Brian Mercer died after crashing his bike on Beebe Road in Derby, Vermont a month ago. Woman accused of stealing three puppies from a home in Coventry, Vermont. Updated: 5...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Advisories you should know before visiting Portland, according to an Oregon native
If you're visiting Portland, Oregon, be sure to pack water-wicking outerwear, closed-toed shoes, and a hat in case of rainy weather.
WCAX
Ethan Allen Express Amtrak route to market Burlington to New Yorkers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s newest Amtrak route has been running since Friday, taking people from Burlington, Vermont, to New York City. But state leaders say people are also heading from the Big Apple to Burlington. A decadeslong project returned rail service between the Queen City and New York...
Flood maps show US vastly underestimates contamination risk at old industrial sites
Climate science is clear: Floodwaters are a growing risk for many American cities, threatening to displace not only people and housing but also the land-based pollution left behind by earlier industrial activities. In 2019, researchers at the U.S. Government Accountability Office investigated climate-related risks at the 1,571 most polluted properties in the country, also known as Superfund sites on the federal National Priorities List. They found an alarming 60% were in locations at risk of climate-related events, including wildfires and flooding. As troubling as those numbers sound, our research shows that that’s just the proverbial tip of the iceberg. Many times that...
WWEEK
Look at What Happens on a Portland Street When Cars Are Removed
Couch Street Plaza is the latest area to be transformed into a car-free public event space through a partnership between the Old Town Community Association and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. Located between Northwest 3rd and 4th avenues, the block hosted its first official event on Sunday, July 31. Chinatown...
WWEEK
After Much Deliberation, Metro Will Proceed With a Full Cleanup of Willamette Cove
The Metro Council voted unanimously July 28 to proceed with a full cleanup of Willamette Cove, a 27-acre parcel of land that includes 3,000 feet of Willamette River beach in North Portland. As WW previously detailed, the agency has since late 2020 mulled two options: leaving 23,000 cubic yards of...
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
Housing costs and remote work contribute to Oregon applicant shortage, report finds
Hundreds of applications have landed in the mailbox of Woodlark, a luxury hotel in downtown Portland, since it began restaffing following COVID-19 closures. Convincing those applicants to take the job is harder. One common reason, said Aria Walker, the hotel’s supervising manager, is the commute for service workers who have...
kptv.com
Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip
A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A downed...
Timeline: The Ku Klux Klan dominates Oregon politics
Near-fatal lynchings come to Oregon, and Klan rallies in Portland are so popular, fans get turned away.1922 March: Catholic piano salesman abducted at gunpoint and strung up by mob wearing robes in Medford, who order him to drop lawsuit against reputed Klansman. It's the first of three near-fatal hangings in Medford, called "necktie parties." April: African American railroad porter from Jacksonville kidnapped by Medford mob and strung up, with gunshots fired at his feet. Upon release, he runs off into the forest. April: Mexican American farmhand abducted from his Medford home by mob in black masks and robes, and...
streetroots.org
City contractors swept homeless Portlanders during state of emergency
While city and county agencies, as well as mutual aid groups, distributed water bottles, cooling supplies and information about extreme — and likely deadly — heat, city contractors swept homeless encampments. Internal Rapid Response BioClean data shared with the city’s Homelessness and Urban Camping Impact Reduction Program, or...
Timeline: The resurrected Ku Klux Klan sweeps into Oregon
The buildup began in 1915 but by 1921, the Klan became a force to be reckoned with in Oregon. 1915 Early 1915: "Birth of a Nation" released, a film that glorified the original terrorist Ku Klux Klan of the post-Civil War era. November: William Simmons announces new version of the KKK, with a burning cross atop Stone Mountain in Georgia. 1920 June: With Klan membership languishing, Simmons hires PR pros Elizabeth Tyler and Edward Clarke to expand the Atlanta-based hate group, fueling exponential growth. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below 1921...
Unstable building complicates Vermont-NYC rail service
Amtrak officials could not say how long the stretch of track would be off limits to trains.
Hottest 'Hoods: The 25 most exclusive Portland-area neighborhoods
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Business Journal’s Hottest ‘Hoods analysis is looking at new measure of Portland-area neighborhoods: exclusivity. The Hottest ‘Hoods index tracks neighborhoods with low home sales, high prices and short times on the market to determine the places that can be considered exclusive.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
Oregon restaurant faces online harassment over vaccine requirement
SALEM — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits of George...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
