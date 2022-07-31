Been committed to OSU for a year . OSU doesn’t like committed kids even talking to

forums.theozone.net
Oklahoma's Jeff Lebby Happy With 'Incredibly Important' Additions in the Quarterback Room
The Sooners added much-needed depth in Davis Beville and General Booty over the summer.
Oklahoma Coaches Say July Recruiting Boon Was a 'Locomotive Going Down That Track'
Brent Venables' first year got off to a slow start, but it was intentional and "focused ... on the right ones at the right time"
KFOR
ShapED My Life: Former OU football player thanks his encouraging tutor
KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Former University of Oklahoma middle linebacker, Curtis Lofton, admits to having a rough upbringing but thanks his former tutor for encouraging him to do better in school. Lofton was later drafted into the NFL where he played football for multiple teams, but he will never...
Preview and full Michigan football depth chart with fall camp beginning
Michigan football is finally here, albeit unofficially for fans, as the Wolverines get to work with eyes on the 2022 season with fall camp officially beginning on Wednesday. The start of fall camp marks the one-month-to-go point for the maize and blue, as the regular season will commence on Sept. 3 with Colorado State coming to The Big House. But who will see the field at each position is a different story.
