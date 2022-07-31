ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled

By Jan Coleman
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department.

In 2016, Springfield officials tried to shut down a group home for people with developmental disabilities.

In 2017, the Justice Department filed suit, accusing Springfield of discriminating against the disabled. Then in 2020, a federal court ruled that Springfield had violated the Fair Housing Act.

Last week's jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.

$162,000 will be awarded to residents of the group home and their guardians for compensatory damage and $131,000 will be given to a state-licensed provider that helps the disabled live in group homes, so they don't have to live in institutions.

