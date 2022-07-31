Shame on us for not converting more first half drives into touchdowns

Tennessee needs to look only at last season to know how important it is to have quality depth at running back, and losing a player even before the first preseason practice is not an ideal situation for the Vols. It’s the situation they are facing heading into the 2022 season, though, with Len’Neth Whitehead suffering a season-ending injury this month and leaving Tennessee with just four scholarship running backs, two of them freshmen in Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson. The Vols will need both young running backs to grow and develop at a rapid pace to provide depth behind the top duo of Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO