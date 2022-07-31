Shame on us for not converting more first half drives into touchdowns

forums.theozone.net
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Washington Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson making strong impression in first training camp
When the Washington Commanders drafted Jahan Dotson with the 16th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, many wondered if the
Three-And-Out: Is Nick Saban the best in college football at adapting?
With the landscape of college football constantly evolving, the panel breaks down whether or not Saban is the best to adapt over the years.
Georgia football: 6 Bulldogs with the most to gain during fall camp
Since the 2021 season ended in January, the Georgia Bulldogs have been working in preparation for another season. That work reaches a whole new level Thursday, when the Bulldogs return to the practice field for the start of fall camp. Georgia will be back in action Thursday as the start...
Nick Saban Calls Alabama's 2021 Season a "Rebuilding Year"
What did Alabama's Nick Saban have to say about the Tide's most recent season?
Nick Saban explains the challenges presented by offenses using multiple-running back sets
Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic picked the brain of Alabama head coach Nick Saban ahead of the Crimson Tide’s fall camp kickoff this week. On McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Saban broke down the difficulty of defending two-back offensive sets and the advantages they can give a team.
2023 Pickerington (Ohio) Central F Devin Royal Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes now have the second-best recruiting class in the Big Ten and fifth-best haul in the country.
Alabama Dominates SEC In 10-Or-More-Win Seasons
One of the regular questions to Ole Miss football players and to Coach Lane Kiffin at Southeastern Conference Media Days concerned the value of the Rebels having had a 10-game winning season in 2021. The most interesting aspect of that to me is that it was the first time Ole Miss ever had achieved the milestone without benefit of a bowl win. The Rebels, however, had seven previous seasons in which the double digit win mark had been reached with a bowl game victory.
Vols need freshman RB duo to ‘grow really quickly’ after Whitehead injury
Tennessee needs to look only at last season to know how important it is to have quality depth at running back, and losing a player even before the first preseason practice is not an ideal situation for the Vols. It’s the situation they are facing heading into the 2022 season, though, with Len’Neth Whitehead suffering a season-ending injury this month and leaving Tennessee with just four scholarship running backs, two of them freshmen in Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson. The Vols will need both young running backs to grow and develop at a rapid pace to provide depth behind the top duo of Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright.
