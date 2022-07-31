profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives update, shares thoughts on OT Ja'Wuan James
The Baltimore Ravens have added a few new faces at offensive tackle over the last few months. They signed free agent Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal while also drafting Daniel Faalele out of the University of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. One of...
Dan Quinn said he told Mike McCarthy he’d leave Cowboys “if it’s easier for me to go”
Dan Quinn was a candidate for several head coaching vacancies this offseason, but he announced he would be returning for a second season as the Cowboys defensive coordinator before all of those positions were filled. Quinn told Jori Epstein of USA Today that “there will be a time when I’m...
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career
JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo draws interest from NFC East team amid 49ers trade talks
Jimmy Garoppolo and his camp are working to pave the QB’s way out of the San Francisco 49ers, and according to the latest reports, they have already been in discussions with an NFL team for a potential trade. Marco Martinez of the “49ers RedZone” podcast (via Rohan Chakravarthi) reported...
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
Chiefs Reveal Preference For Arrowhead Stadium: NFL World Reacts
Few NFL stadiums, if any, pose a better home-field advantage than Arrowhead Stadium. The home of the Kansas City Chiefs is getting old, though, so there's been talk of a new stadium for the AFC West franchise. However, the Chiefs have made it clear that their preference is a renovation,...
The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”
If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Chiefs Rookie Exits Training Camp With Potential Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs expect big things out of 2022 second-round pick and rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore. Unfortunately, his development could be stalled here for a bit. Moore, the former Western Michigan wide receiver, had to exit training camp early this Tuesday morning. The second-round pick was running a...
Chiefs Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury
While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury. Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall. A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about...
Steelers Rookie Given A Boost Of Confidence By Chase Claypool
It’s a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers because it’s their first season after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. General manager Kevin Colbert also stepped down after the 2022 NFL Draft and was replaced by Omar Khan. Sadly, the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field is no more after...
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list
The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension
It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF
SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
Ravens Troll Steelers After Chris Boswell Contract News
The AFC North rivalry is alive and well.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything
Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
Clark Hunt: Chiefs prefer an Arrowhead Stadium renovation over a new stadium
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt wants his team to stay put at Arrowhead Stadium, as long as a good renovation plan can be found. There’s been talk that the Chiefs could move to a new stadium, likely outside the Kansas City city limits, after their lease in Arrowhead expires eight years from now. Hunt said that the team is still evaluating everything but would like to see the 50-year-old Arrowhead Stadium last for decades to come.
Travis Kelce: I don’t plan on playing anywhere else
At the start of training camp, the Chiefs and Travis Kelce agreed to an adjusted contract that gave the tight end more money this season. Kelce is under contract through 2025, but 2022 was the last year of guaranteed money of the extension he signed back in 2020. On Monday,...
