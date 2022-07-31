ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career

JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp

With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

If you ever needed a glimpse into Bill Russell’s legendary competitiveness, here you go. Russell, who died Sunday at 88, was honored with the NBA’s lifetime achievement award during the league’s first awards show back in 2017 (broadcast on TNT). To honor the icon of the game, some of the other greatest big men the NBA has ever seen showed up on stage: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neill, David Robinson, Dikembe Mutombo, and Alonzo Mourning.
Orlando Brown
AthlonSports.com

Chiefs Rookie Exits Training Camp With Potential Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs expect big things out of 2022 second-round pick and rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore. Unfortunately, his development could be stalled here for a bit. Moore, the former Western Michigan wide receiver, had to exit training camp early this Tuesday morning. The second-round pick was running a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Chiefs Wide Receiver Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury

While participating in one-on-one drills this Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore went down with an injury. Moore was bumped by his teammate Nazeeh Johnson. His downward momentum resulted in an awkward fall. A video of Moore's injury surfaced on Twitter. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently raved about...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie Given A Boost Of Confidence By Chase Claypool

It’s a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers because it’s their first season after Ben Roethlisberger‘s retirement. General manager Kevin Colbert also stepped down after the 2022 NFL Draft and was replaced by Omar Khan. Sadly, the stadium formerly known as Heinz Field is no more after...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Packers building an elite offensive line

The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints

Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Titans activate Tommy Hudson from PUP list

The Titans will be getting tight end Tommy Hudson on the field this week. The team announced on Monday that Hudson has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. He was placed on the list after reporting to training camp last week. Hudson signed with the Titans after...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension

It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants trade Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal's tenure in orange and black?. Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team's facility in Arizona.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: With Patrick Mahomes back there, we can pretty much do anything

Kansas City’s offense will look different without receiver Tyreek Hill in 2022. But the team’s expectations for the unit haven’t diminished. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was one of the receivers the Chiefs brought in over the offseason. While it’s still early in training camp, he told reporters that the offense should still be productive with Andy Reid as head coach and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Clark Hunt: Chiefs prefer an Arrowhead Stadium renovation over a new stadium

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt wants his team to stay put at Arrowhead Stadium, as long as a good renovation plan can be found. There’s been talk that the Chiefs could move to a new stadium, likely outside the Kansas City city limits, after their lease in Arrowhead expires eight years from now. Hunt said that the team is still evaluating everything but would like to see the 50-year-old Arrowhead Stadium last for decades to come.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Travis Kelce: I don’t plan on playing anywhere else

At the start of training camp, the Chiefs and Travis Kelce agreed to an adjusted contract that gave the tight end more money this season. Kelce is under contract through 2025, but 2022 was the last year of guaranteed money of the extension he signed back in 2020. On Monday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

