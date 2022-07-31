ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police to host PRIDE Academy for Texarkana, Arkansas sixth graders

Power 95.9

Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana

Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
MINDEN, LA
easttexasradio.com

Cass County Drowning Victims Identified

Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
ATLANTA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North

Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
HOPE, AR
KSLA

3 juvenile bodies found in Cass County pond

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals. Johnson hopes to provide teens with the resources to help them in their struggle with depression. Woman identified in W. 70th Street crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in...
CASS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man arrested in Texarkana after stealing vehicle in Atlanta, Texas, with multiple children inside

Police say the chase began in Atlanta, Texas, and finally ended in Texarkana, totaling nearly 75 miles. The suspect stole the vehicle, which contained multiple children, in Atlanta before fleeing from Atlanta police, as well as Bowie and Cass County deputies. Spike strips were deployed by police, which the suspect managed to dodge until blowing a tire in Texarkana. Police arrested him on Highway 59 and multiple charges are pending.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Woman killed in West 70th Street wreck named

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman killed when the motorcycle on which she was a passenger crashed late Friday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Tammy Rubey, 52, of the 3000 block of Edson Boulevard, was fatally injured in the single-vehicle wreck that occurred just before 10:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of West 70th Street.
KTBS

Caddo coroner releases name of homicide victim

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a Bossier City man who was found dead earlier this month in a motel parking lot. Eli McKinney, 21, was found about 2:30 a.m. July 6 in the Travelodge parking lot in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. He had been shot multiple times, the coroner said.
CADDO PARISH, LA

