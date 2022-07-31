Police to host PRIDE Academy for Texarkana, Arkansas sixth graders

www.menastar.com
KSLA
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
easttexasradio.com
Cass County Drowning Victims Identified
Investigators have identified the three siblings who drowned in a pond near Atlanta, Texas Friday night as 5-year-old Temari Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 9-year-old Zi’Ariel Oliver. The children were reported missing at about 10 Friday night. Search teams were deployed and a K9 Unit found one of the children’s shoes and footprints in the mud surrounding the pond were discovered. Dive teams recovered the girls bodies around 2am Saturday. There was no sign of foul play, but Texas Rangers have been notified.
KSAT 12
Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas – The bodies of three sisters were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. According to the Texarkana Gazette, Cass County officials were called around 11 p.m. Friday after the three girls disappeared from their family’s home just outside of Atlanta on State Highway 77.
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
Police: Victim in Cass County shooting has died
Police say the Atlanta, Texas man found shot early Thursday afternoon and rushed to a hospital in Shreveport has died.
hopeprescott.com
Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North
Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
swark.today
Unidentified body found floating in Hope pond by ARDOT worker early this morning
A white middle-aged male dead body was found early this morning floating in a pond behind the former Marcus Twin Cinema on Highway 29 in Hope by an Arkansas Department of Transportation worker, who phoned in his report at 7:28 a.m. “We do have some indication of who it may...
KSLA
3 juvenile bodies found in Cass County pond
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested in Texarkana after stealing vehicle in Atlanta, Texas, with multiple children inside
Police say the chase began in Atlanta, Texas, and finally ended in Texarkana, totaling nearly 75 miles. The suspect stole the vehicle, which contained multiple children, in Atlanta before fleeing from Atlanta police, as well as Bowie and Cass County deputies. Spike strips were deployed by police, which the suspect managed to dodge until blowing a tire in Texarkana. Police arrested him on Highway 59 and multiple charges are pending.
De Queen man charged in death of wife after body found in Broken Bow
A DeQueen, Arkansas man whose wife was found dead late last month in the woods in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, is now charged with first-degree murder in her death.
KTBS
Woman killed in West 70th Street wreck named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman killed when the motorcycle on which she was a passenger crashed late Friday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Tammy Rubey, 52, of the 3000 block of Edson Boulevard, was fatally injured in the single-vehicle wreck that occurred just before 10:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of West 70th Street.
KTBS
Caddo coroner releases name of homicide victim
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a Bossier City man who was found dead earlier this month in a motel parking lot. Eli McKinney, 21, was found about 2:30 a.m. July 6 in the Travelodge parking lot in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. He had been shot multiple times, the coroner said.
