People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY

Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
Kentucky flood survivors say there was no time to escape the deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from their sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through...
Jessamine Co. schools, EMS gathering items to send to flood victims
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County School District and the Jessamine County EMS are gathering items to send to the flood victims of eastern Kentucky. Each organization is asking for the community’s help with cramming an ambulance or school bus full of cleaning supplies, clothes, and water.
Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
The best way to give…
For helping eastern Kentucky flood victims. Lloyde Campbell has learned a lot since being named (by Judge-Executive Mike Williams) emergency manager for all of Bourbon County in 2019. He’s already dealt with a global pandemic, a major winter storm, a conflagration which took most of an historic block in downtown...
An up-close look as Ky. Fish and Wildlife distributes supplies to Perry Co. victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only a few days in, and there are still so many hard days to come for a number of communities in eastern Kentucky. We got an up close and personal look at the power of devastating flooding, and saw the people it has affected most. Our crew was given special permission to go out with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on Monday, and we spent about five hours as they took us to an area nearly wiped off the map.
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/1/2022)
WATCH | Car collector’s home heavily damaged in Ky. flooding; collection survives. Estill Click collects old cars. They were on higher ground and survived the flood. WATCH | ARH flood relief drive ongoing as some of their employees remain missing. Updated: 8 hours ago. Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing...
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
Where in Louisville can I donate supplies for eastern Kentucky?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky folks are devastated by the recent flooding in the area, and are asking for help. Jefferson County Public Schools teacher April Back-Stevens said her mom expressed it best. "We don't care who or where the help comes from, we just need help," she said.
ARH flood relief drive ongoing as some of their employees remain missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing to collect donations at their corporate office in Lexington for flood victims. Volunteers have been helping with loading up supplies and sending them off to eastern Kentucky. ARH operates 14 hospitals and more than 90 clinics across the region. The nonprofit...
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave another update Tuesday afternoon about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky:. The death toll remains at 37, but the governor said there were at least two recovered bodies that were still being processed. Gov. Beshear says...
UK men’s basketball to hold Blue-White scrimmage in eastern Ky. this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team made a big announcement on Tuesday. At their Kentucky flood relief telethon and open practice, Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler said this year’s Blue-White game will be played in eastern Kentucky. Specific details were not announced, but Wheeler said it...
ARH sends trucks loaded with supplies to help flood victims; more donations needed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing to collect donations at their corporate office in Lexington for flood victims. It’s been a busy Tuesday morning for ARH, they’ve filled two big trucks with donations and they are headed over to Prestonsburg. In Lexington, we’ve seen cars pulling up all morning with even more donations.
