ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

People of central Ky. working to help those in EKY

By Samantha Valentino
WKYT 27
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wkyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Kroger, UPS collecting flood relief supplies at ten Kroger locations in Kentucky

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kroger and UPS, two of Kentucky’s largest employers, are collaborating to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Donation bins are available in 10 Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington, Shelbyville, Georgetown, Corbin and London, Kentucky. (See list below.) On Thursday, UPS will deliver the collected donations to Volunteers of America Mid-States and the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency in Manchester, Ky., one of the hardest hit areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hindman, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Lexington, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
bourboncountycitizen.com

The best way to give…

For helping eastern Kentucky flood victims. Lloyde Campbell has learned a lot since being named (by Judge-Executive Mike Williams) emergency manager for all of Bourbon County in 2019. He’s already dealt with a global pandemic, a major winter storm, a conflagration which took most of an historic block in downtown...
WKYT 27

An up-close look as Ky. Fish and Wildlife distributes supplies to Perry Co. victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only a few days in, and there are still so many hard days to come for a number of communities in eastern Kentucky. We got an up close and personal look at the power of devastating flooding, and saw the people it has affected most. Our crew was given special permission to go out with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on Monday, and we spent about five hours as they took us to an area nearly wiped off the map.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (8/1/2022)

WATCH | Car collector’s home heavily damaged in Ky. flooding; collection survives. Estill Click collects old cars. They were on higher ground and survived the flood. WATCH | ARH flood relief drive ongoing as some of their employees remain missing. Updated: 8 hours ago. Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kin#Charity#Pizza Lexington
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WKYT 27

ARH flood relief drive ongoing as some of their employees remain missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing to collect donations at their corporate office in Lexington for flood victims. Volunteers have been helping with loading up supplies and sending them off to eastern Kentucky. ARH operates 14 hospitals and more than 90 clinics across the region. The nonprofit...
LEXINGTON, KY
bourboncountycitizen.com

Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools

More Covid-19 shots as CDC sees all counties at elevated risk. Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties are at the highest risk level for Covid-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky gave millions to cooperatives for broadband. Here's how two of them will connect rural residents

Kentucky awarded millions of dollars to a number of electricity and telephone cooperatives earlier this summer to build out broadband internet access in rural communities. Some of these rural cooperatives have already been building internet connections for years before receiving this funding, likening the initiative to when cooperatives constructed electricity lines more than 50 years ago.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY
WKYT 27

ARH sends trucks loaded with supplies to help flood victims; more donations needed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing to collect donations at their corporate office in Lexington for flood victims. It’s been a busy Tuesday morning for ARH, they’ve filled two big trucks with donations and they are headed over to Prestonsburg. In Lexington, we’ve seen cars pulling up all morning with even more donations.
LEXINGTON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky Woman Unknowingly Captures Photo of Ghost Figure Standing in Window of Abandoned Farmhouse

Imagine you're taking a peaceful drive in the country and you see an abandoned farmhouse in a valley and feel the need to get out of the car to take photos of it. So, you walk around the property and begin to take photos of the beautifully eerie and spooky structure. Then, you get back in your car to continue your relaxing and scenic drive through the countryside of Kentucky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy