Washington, DC

3 Teams Still in the Running for Nationals' Juan Soto

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
FanSided

Ozzie Guillen flirts with Padres after Juan Soto trade

The San Diego Padres have traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell and former White Sox manager and current analyst Ozzie Guillen is a fan. The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash of the MLB Trade Deadline as they have acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell for a slew of prospects.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Juan Soto trade: How Nationals went first to worst and dealt a franchise icon

It actually happened. Juan Soto, already with a career's worth of accomplishments to his name but still just 23 years old, was traded to the San Diego Padres on Deadline Day. The trade rumors had swirled since mid-July, when Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals that would have been the largest contract in baseball history. Washington then put the face of the franchise on the market and on Tuesday reeled in a package that reportedly includes LHP MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, minor-league outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and minor-league RHP Jarlin Susana.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Breaking: Nationals Have Agreed To Juan Soto Trade

The Juan Soto saga is officially over. Moments ago, the Washington Nationals traded the All-Star slugger to the San Diego Padres. For the past few days, the Padres have been considered the favorites to land Soto. After figuring out the right trade package, they managed to acquire the superstar outfielder.
WASHINGTON, DC
