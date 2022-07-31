3 Teams Still in the Running for Nationals' Juan Soto

nesn.com
Ozzie Guillen flirts with Padres after Juan Soto trade
The San Diego Padres have traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell and former White Sox manager and current analyst Ozzie Guillen is a fan. The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash of the MLB Trade Deadline as they have acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell for a slew of prospects.
FOX Sports
Juan Soto trade: How Nationals went first to worst and dealt a franchise icon
It actually happened. Juan Soto, already with a career's worth of accomplishments to his name but still just 23 years old, was traded to the San Diego Padres on Deadline Day. The trade rumors had swirled since mid-July, when Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Nationals that would have been the largest contract in baseball history. Washington then put the face of the franchise on the market and on Tuesday reeled in a package that reportedly includes LHP MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, minor-league outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and minor-league RHP Jarlin Susana.
Breaking: Nationals Have Agreed To Juan Soto Trade
The Juan Soto saga is officially over. Moments ago, the Washington Nationals traded the All-Star slugger to the San Diego Padres. For the past few days, the Padres have been considered the favorites to land Soto. After figuring out the right trade package, they managed to acquire the superstar outfielder.
Juan Soto trade rumors: Nationals reportedly whittle down suitors to three as deadline looms
The sweepstakes for Washington Nationals star Juan Soto is reportedly down to three teams. Soto and the Nationals repeatedly failed to come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension that would have paid the outfielder handsomely and kept him in D.C. for more than a decade. Since then, Washington has seemingly been shopping the outfielder around.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juan Soto hits HR off Max Scherzer, gets standing ovation in final at-bat: Was it his last as a National?
If Monday's was his last game as a Washington National, Juan Soto went out in style. The Nationals slugger led off the bottom of the fourth inning against the New York Mets with a home run off three-time Cy Young winner and fellow World Series-winning ex-teammate Max Scherzer. The home...
ESPN
Juan Soto homers in possible Washington Nationals swansong, acknowledges 'weird' feeling as trade deadline looms
WASINGTON -- Washington slugger Juan Soto homered off Max Scherzer in what could be his final game with the Nationals on Monday night. Soto, who walked in his other three plate appearances as the Nationals lost to the New York Mets 7-3, is perhaps the biggest star who could be dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline.
