Cubs, Giants swap minor leaguers in a trade

By 670 Staff
 2 days ago

(670 The Score) The Cubs and Giants swapped a pair of minor league players Sunday, two days before the trade deadline.

Chicago sent Triple-A infielder Dixon Machado to San Francisco in exchange for Triple-A right-hander Raynel Espinal, according to multiple reports.

Machado, 30, was hitting .312 with a .796 OPS in 86 games at Triple-A Iowa this season. He’ll join a Giants organization that had shortstop Thairo Estrada go down with an injury after being hit in the head by a pitch against the Cubs on Saturday.

Espinal, 30, had a 5.29 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 83 1/3 innings across 19 appearances for Triple-A Sacramento this season. He has one appearance in his MLB career, with that coming for the Red Sox in 2021.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

