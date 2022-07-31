ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox honor passing of Celtics legend Bill Russell

 2 days ago
www.mlb.com

Read the Celtics’ statement on Bill Russell’s passing

"Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports." The Celtics changed their Twitter photo to a “6” to recognize Bill Russell and released a statement in his honor after the Celtics legend died at age 88 on Sunday. Here’s the message from the...
NBC Sports

From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement

There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball

On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
