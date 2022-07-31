Red Sox honor passing of Celtics legend Bill Russell

www.mlb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. Shenoy
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina Andras
3 great burger places in BostonAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Read the Celtics’ statement on Bill Russell’s passing
"Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports." The Celtics changed their Twitter photo to a “6” to recognize Bill Russell and released a statement in his honor after the Celtics legend died at age 88 on Sunday. Here’s the message from the...
Heartwarming Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant moment from 2006 goes viral amid Celtics legend’s passing
After 88 long and well-lived years, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away. The NBA legend was one of the most respected elder statesmen in league history. His passion and charm endeared him to many people in the industry, who all have good things to say about him. The world truly lost a great human today.
NBC Sports
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Bill Russell set the standard for Celtics basketball
On the same day that the city of Boston unveiled a statue for Bill Russell back in 2013, Brad Stevens coached his first regular-season game at TD Garden. With Russell sitting courtside and honored during the game, the Celtics fumbled away a 22-point lead and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks.
‘Lakers and Celtics fans can agree’: Jeanie Buss’ heartfelt tribute for Bill Russell after passing
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics have one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports. There are very few things that can unite the loyal supporters of these storied franchises. One of them is the passing of the late, great Bill Russell. Lakers team owner Jeanie...
MLB
9 clear winners from the 2022 Trade Deadline
It is obviously too early to start declaring winners from a wild, head-spinning Trade Deadline: Most of these players haven't even played for their new teams yet! But why let that stop us? After all, some clear contours have been set, with certain teams benefiting from their new players, some benefiting from the opponents who didn’t make big moves and some benefiting from some savvy, under-the-radar deals that might have been a bit lost in all the madness.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Hosmer is Boston-bound after rejecting DC trade
HOUSTON -- The reconfiguration of the Red Sox continued ahead of Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom struck a deal with the Padres to acquire a veteran first baseman with a championship pedigree in Eric Hosmer, the team announced. Hosmer, a four-time Gold Glove...
MLB
Orioles get Phillips from Rays for cash considerations
The Baltimore Orioles today announced that they have acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations. The Orioles’ 40-man roster currently has 40 players. Phillips, 28, slashed .147/.225/.250 (27-for-184) with four doubles, five home runs, 21 runs scored, 14 RBI, and seven stolen...
MLB
'Beyond special': Judge hits No. 43 in Yanks' 70th win
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge has brought home two consecutive American League Player of the Week Awards, and the Yankees’ superstar is off to a good start in pursuit of a third. Judge belted his Major League-leading 43rd home run on Monday evening, joining a power party that included a three-run Anthony Rizzo blast and Jose Trevino’s first career multihomer game as the Yankees became the first club to reach 70 victories this season with a 7-2 win over the Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays at Deadline
CHICAGO -- Whit Merrifield’s name has swirled in trade rumors for several years now, but the Royals had been reluctant to move on from their ironman stalwart and veteran utilityman. On Tuesday, that changed. In a buzzer-beater at the 5 p.m. CT Trade Deadline, Kansas City dealt Merrifield to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels
The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
MLB
Quiet at the Deadline, Guardians focus on farm talent
CLEVELAND -- The Trade Deadline has come and gone, and the biggest transaction the Guardians made was to option Franmil Reyes to Triple-A Columbus. Cleveland made one minor trade on Tuesday afternoon before its 6-3 loss to Arizona at Progressive Field, sending Minor League catcher Sandy León to Minnesota in exchange for Minor League righty Ian Hamilton, who was optioned to Triple-A. Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti met with media right after the 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline and opened his press conference by explaining the club’s promise to try to find León a Major League opportunity, which was the motivation behind that trade.
MLB
Blue Jays trade for 2-time All-Star Merrifield from KC
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays pulled off a buzzer-beater ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring second baseman and outfielder Whit Merrifield from the Royals. Toronto will send No. 16 prospect Samad Taylor and right-hander Max Castillo, who recently impressed in his MLB debut, to Kansas City. Merrifield, now 33,...
MLB
Jonathan Lucroy to retire as a Brewer
The Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday announced that Jonathan Lucroy will officially retire as a Milwaukee Brewer as he is inducted into the Wall of Honor on Saturday, Aug. 6. The retirement ceremony will take place at an afternoon press conference featuring the 2022 Walk of Fame and Wall of Honor inductees prior to the Brewers vs. Reds game that night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Blue Jays fortify bullpen with Bass, Pop from Marlins
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays remodeled their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, acquiring relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins, then swingman Mitch White in a later deal with the Dodgers. The biggest piece moved by the Blue Jays on Tuesday is Jordan Groshans, the No....
MLB・
MLB
Grateful Soto speaks candidly ahead of Deadline
WASHINGTON -- The cheers were yelled louder. The applause was clapped harder. The exclamation of “We love you, Juan!” following an eighth-inning walk was accentuated. It remains to be seen if Monday -- the last game before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline -- was Juan Soto’s final night with the Nationals after five seasons. But if it was his curly "W" finale, there was no question as to the impact he has made in Washington at only 23 years old.
MLB
Hear Vin Scully’s most legendary calls
There has never been a play-by-play broadcaster like Vin Scully, who passed away on Tuesday at age 94. His legendary voice was a constant companion for baseball fans, and particularly Dodgers fans, for 67 years. From his first game with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1950, to his final sign-off on Oct. 2, 2016, the inimitable style with which Scully brought us the game and regaled us with stories and anecdotes is unparalleled.
MLB・
MLB
Baseball world mourns loss of Vin Scully
The baseball world mourned the loss of a true legend in the sport. Vin Scully, the Hall of Fame voice of the Dodgers for 67 years, died Tuesday evening. He was 94. “Today, we mourn the loss of a legend in our game," Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "Vin was an extraordinary man whose gift for broadcasting brought joy to generations of Dodger fans. In addition, his voice played a memorable role in some of the greatest moments in the history of our sport. I am proud that Vin was synonymous with Baseball because he embodied the very best of our National Pastime. As great as he was as a broadcaster, he was equally great as a person.
Comments / 0