Marvin Jones Jr will start at wide receiver in Jacksonville’s new-look offense this season according to Jaguar Report’s John Shipley. (John Shipley, Jaguars Report) It has been no secret this off-season that Jones would be the opening week starter but the release of Jacksonville’s depth chart makes it official. Jones will start across from Zay Jones with Christian Kirk in the slot as all three have been taking first-team reps. Laquon Treadwell is the only other Jaguars receiver to take any first-team reps, notably leaving last year’s fantasy lightning Rod, Laviska Shenault Jr noticeably one of the odd men out. Last season for Jacksonville, Jones caught 73 balls for 832 yards and four touchdowns, and with the expected development from second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Doug Pederson’s offense, those numbers should only improve in 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO