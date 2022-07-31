www.fantasypros.com
Related
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr. Responds to Sean McVay’s Request For Receiver to Rejoin Los Angeles Rams
Don’t worry, Sean McVay, Odell Beckham Jr. heard your message. It might be enough to get the star wide receiver to re-sign with the Los Angeles Rams, too. Making an appearance on NFL Network with training camp underway, McVay talked about the Rams chasing another Super Bowl ring. Losing so many key pieces, he knows it’s going to be a challenge.
49ers Make Veteran Signing Following Injury Loss
The San Francisco 49ers have added a veteran defensive lineman after losing Maurice Hurst to injury. San Francisco announced on Monday afternoon that the team has signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal. Hurst suffered a torn biceps during practice on Friday which will put him out for the entire...
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
12 Players Experts Are Targeting (2022 Fantasy Football)
What’s better than rankings from one top fantasy football expert? Rankings from ALL the top fantasy football experts! You can find just that in our FantasyPros Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). Let’s take a look at players our experts are targeting. 12 Players the Experts Are Targeting. Quarterbacks. Trey...
fantasypros.com
Skyy Moore leaves practice early with hip injury
Chiefs rookie WR Sky Moore left Tuesday's practice early due to a hip injury he sustained. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Moore sustained the injury in the middle of practice Tuesday, and he wasn't able to return. It doesn't seem to be serious, and he essentially confirmed that via social media. It would be less than ideal for him to miss a couple practices, but if the injury isn't serious, this shouldn't change much for his outlook.
fantasypros.com
Drake London using size to dominate early in camp
Rookie Falcons wide receiver Drake London has been using every bit of his 6'4" frame to "create separation" and look "dominant" early in camp according to Falconswire.com's Dean Worley. (Dean Worley, Falconswire.com) Fantasy Impact:. The 8th pick in April's NFL Draft, London enters the season expected to be the #2...
fantasypros.com
David Ojabo agrees to terms on his rookie contact
Ojabo was drafted in the second round of this year's NFL draft, and was the last unsigned rookie in the entire draft. Ojabo suffered an Achilles injury last season that potentially made it harder for the Ravens to figure out a fair evaluation of the Michigan product. When Ojabo does return he will have a chance to make an impact as both he and Ravens' new DC Mike Macdonald came over from Jim Harbaugh's squad at Michigan to join John Harbaugh's team in Baltimore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Montrell Washington vying for early playing time in Broncos’ offense
According to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, Denver Broncos rookie WR Montrell Washington has impressed as a receiver early in training camp and could push for a role within the offense with WR Tim Patrick being lost for the season after tearing his ACL in practice earlier this week. (ESPN)
fantasypros.com
Michael Carter dealing with minor ankle injury
Carter is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury that is affecting some of his reps at camp. It is considered minor, so this shouldn't cause much concern for fantasy managers. The situation in New York is something to monitor, however, with RB's Breece Hall and Michael Carter fighting for the #1 spot.
Rams Wide Receiver Scheduled To Have Surgery
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson is headed toward another knee operation. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Monday that Jefferson will undergo his second knee surgery Tuesday. McVay set the timetable at "a few weeks" and is unsure if the 26-year-old will start the season.
fantasypros.com
Marvin Jones Jr listed as starter in Jacksonville
Marvin Jones Jr will start at wide receiver in Jacksonville’s new-look offense this season according to Jaguar Report’s John Shipley. (John Shipley, Jaguars Report) It has been no secret this off-season that Jones would be the opening week starter but the release of Jacksonville’s depth chart makes it official. Jones will start across from Zay Jones with Christian Kirk in the slot as all three have been taking first-team reps. Laquon Treadwell is the only other Jaguars receiver to take any first-team reps, notably leaving last year’s fantasy lightning Rod, Laviska Shenault Jr noticeably one of the odd men out. Last season for Jacksonville, Jones caught 73 balls for 832 yards and four touchdowns, and with the expected development from second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Doug Pederson’s offense, those numbers should only improve in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
fantasypros.com
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
fantasypros.com
Harrison Bader traded to Yankees
Bader is sent to New York in exchange for starting left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The 28-year-old outfielder is currently on the IL recovering from plantar fasciitis but is expected to return before the end of the season. The New York native has been out since June 26th, posting a .256 batting average with five homers and 27 RBI in 72 games.
fantasypros.com
Luke Weaver traded to Royals
Weaver has had his struggles this season in his 16 innings of work with Arizona. He has a 7.71 ERA but does have a 10.47 K/9. He'll look for a fresh start in Kansas City and could be a name to watch down the stretch if he can establish himself in their rotation.
fantasypros.com
Logan Webb struggles on mound in Monday's loss to Dodgers
Logan Webb struggled on the mound for the Giants Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out two in five innings pitched in the Giants' 8-2 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Webb has allowed four or more runs in three of his last...
fantasypros.com
Matthew Freedman’s Top Middle-Round Draft Picks (2022 Fantasy Football)
ROUND 6 (61-72) In Round 6, I love me Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks, WR25, No. 64 overall. Cooks is the only established pass catcher on the Texans, and he has gone over 1,000 yards receiving in every season in which he has played at least 15 games. In his final four games last year with quarterback Davis Mills, Cooks had 295 yards and three touchdowns. He has a high floor and an underappreciated ceiling.
fantasypros.com
Tarik Skubal (arm fatigue) placed on IL
Skubal was removed from his last start with this same issue, so it isn't surprising to see him land on the IL. He could very well be out longer than 15 days given the inflammation and the likelihood that the Tigers will play it extra cautious with their young starter. He had not given up a run in the last 17 innings before this injury.
MLB・
Giants Rookie Has Suffered Broken Collarbone Injury
A New York Giants rookie has suffered a noteworthy injury shortly into training camp. Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, safety Dane Belton is out with a broken collarbone. While he'll miss time this summer, the Giants believe there's still a chance he's ready to start the season. Belton broke out during...
Comments / 0