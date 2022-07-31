2022 Formula 1 in Hungary results: Max Verstappen puts in masterful drive to win Hungarian Grand Prix

www.cbssports.com
F1 RESULT: Max Verstappen wins the Hungarian Grand Prix with Hamilton and Russell on the podium
George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for today’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a sensational lap in Budapest.The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third. Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.Lando Norris took fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. On a poor afternoon for Red Bull, Verstappen starts in 10th due to a power issue in Q3 with team-mate Sergio Perez in 11th - Lewis Hamilton starts from seventh after a DRS issue on his second run in Q3.Follow all the reaction from Hungary after Max Verstappen stormed to victory for his eighth win of the season:
F1 LIVE: George Russell accuses Red Bull and Ferrari of ‘pushing the regulations’
Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break. The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat...
Fernando Alonso signs for Aston Martin as Spaniard replaces Sebastian Vettel for 2023
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
Formula 1: The obvious replacement choice for Fernando Alonso
The replacement choice for Fernando Alonso for the 2023 Formula 1 season is rather obvious, but will Alpine make that decision?. Not even a week after four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel announced that he will be retiring once the 2022 season ends, Aston Martin confirmed his replacement, and that replacement is one who many might not have believed was in contention for the seat.
Fired Formula One race director Michael Masi 'signed non-disclosure agreements with the FIA' so he CANNOT talk about controversial decision he made in Abu Dhabi finale last season
Former F1 race director Michael Masi has reportedly signed a non-disclosure agreement with the FIA to never discuss the controversial ending to last season's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The agreement has left fans highly suspicious, leaving question marks surrounding the race in which Masi oversaw as race director. It was...
Albon stays with Williams on multi-year deal
Alex Albon has signed a multi-year extension that will keep him with Williams for the foreseeable future. The Red Bull-affiliated driver joined Williams this year after 12 months out of racing, having been dropped in favor of Sergio Perez at the end of the 2020 season. Williams was always keen to retain the British-Thai driver and with Pierre Gasly remaining at AlphaTauri and Yuki Tsunoda likely to stay, there is no space at AlphaTauri so a deal that extends beyond 2023 has been reached.
Alex Albon: Williams retain British-born Thai driver on 'multi-year' deal
Williams have retained Alex Albon as their driver in Formula 1 for what they say is next season "and beyond". The team announced on Tuesday that they had signed a "multi-year agreement" with the British-born Thai driver. Albon said: "The team are pushing hard to progress, and I am really...
Oscar Piastri replaces Fernando Alonso at Alpine for 2023 Formula 1 season
Oscar Piastri has been confirmed as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine after the two-time world champion joined Aston Martin on Monday. The 21-year-old, who won Formula 2 last year and is currently a test driver for Alpine, will partner Esteban Ocon for the 2023 season though, rather oddly, has not spoken since the news was announced nor has he posted on social media. Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer said on Tuesday that Piastri’s team were “considering their options”, but the Australian has seemingly not taken long to decide where his future lies. Amid rumours Piastri was in talks with...
Albon extends deal to continue driving for F1 team Williams
LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon has signed a multi-year contract extension to continue driving for Formula One team Williams. The 26-year-old Albon joined Williams this season as a replacement for George Russell, who moved to Mercedes. Williams said on Wednesday that the London-born Thai had signed a “multi-year agreement,”...
F1 LIVE: Alex Albon pens multi-year extension at Williams amid Oscar Piastri saga
Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine next season, just hours after the Formula One team announced he would be replacing Fernando Alonso.Piastri, the Formula 2 champion, said Alpine’s announcement earlier in the day that he would take their vacant 2023 seat had been made without his agreement. Alpine’s press release did not contain quotes from the 21-year-old, sparking uncertainty at whether Piastri was even aware of the team’s decision. And in an embarrassing turn of events for Alpine, just hours after their statement Piastri reacted to the news by denying that he had signed a...
Ronaldo makes Manchester United return in friendly: 'Happy to be back'
Manchester, United Kingdom, July 31, 2022 (AFP) - Cristiano Ronaldo played 45 minutes as he made his first Manchester United appearance in 12 weeks during a 1-1 pre-season draw with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday and later proclaimed: "Happy to be back". The 37-year-old Portugal forward, who missed...
'Liverpool Will Suffer' - Former Premier League Player Highlights Importance Of Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara was a standout player in yesterday's Community Shield victory against Manchester City and there is plenty of praise for the Spaniard.Divider(Variant 1)
Sergio Gomez added to fullback chase -report
Sergio Gomez is the latest player linked to Manchester City. Another fullback and according to the latest report, talks are already underway. Anderlecht are smart and while no fee has been given transfermarkt has him at 10M Euros. A young Spaniard he is represented by Pep Guardiola’s brother’s agency.
Mourinho calls and players come running to join him at Roma
ROME (AP) — Always known as a great motivator, José Mourinho is also excelling as a pitchman in his latest coaching job at Roma. When “Mou” calls, players come running to the Italian capital. It all started a year ago when Mourinho lured Tammy Abraham away...
