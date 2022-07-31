www.fantasypros.com
Robbie Grossman traded to Braves
With Adam Duvall lost for the season, the Braves needed to add to their outfield depth, and Grossman was a low-cost way of achieving that goal. With Marcell Ozuna struggling recently against lefties, the addition of Grossman made perfect sense. The Braves look like they are following their 2021 blueprint of making small additions to their outfield, so Grossman may not be the last domino to fall. He'll likely have minimal fantasy value absent an injury ahead of him.
Jorge Lopez dealt to the Twins Tuesday
Lopez was the lone All-Star for the Orioles and was having a breakout season as the closer. In 44 games, Lopez registered a 1.68 ERA, .174 OBA, a 10.06 K/9 ratio, and is 19-for-23 in save chances. This is an excellent get for the Twins as it will give them another option, along with Jhoan Duran, to close out games. Look for Felix Bautista to take over the closer role in Baltimore.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Miguel Vargas drives in two in debut performance Wednesday night
Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.
MLB
Adam Wainwright strong on mound in Tuesday's win over Cubs
Adam Wainwright was strong on the mound for the Cardinals Tuesday, allowing zero runs on six hits while also striking out four in seven innings pitched in the Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Wainwright has allowed less than four runs in four of his last six starts...
Odubel Herrera designated for assignment Tuesday
Herrera’s time in Philadelphia comes to an end after parts of seven season with the team. He is slashing .238/.279/.378 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, and six stolen bases. Fantasy managers can safely move on from Herrera as he likely will not land a starting role elsewhere.
Sandy Leon acquired by the Twins
The Twins were looking for depth at catcher and were able to acquire a veteran in Leon. The 33-year-old has only played in nine games this season, posting a .133 batting average over 15 at-bats. While he will not strong offensive presence, he does bring a .995 fielding percentage in 472 games behind the plate.
Tyler Mahle draws interest from Twins and Phillies
After Cincinnati traded their ace in Luis Castillo over the weekend, the rotation may not remain untouched as Tyler Mahle has been noted as a target for the Twins and Phillies. The 27-year-old is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA while on a one-year deal with the Reds. The two teams mentioned are the only ones called by name, though others could be in the mix as the 6pm ET deadline nears.
Logan Webb struggles on mound in Monday's loss to Dodgers
Logan Webb struggled on the mound for the Giants Monday, allowing six runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out two in five innings pitched in the Giants' 8-2 loss to the Dodgers. Fantasy Impact:. Webb has allowed four or more runs in three of his last...
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
Salvador Perez homers in win vs White Sox Monday
Perez homered for the third time in four games since returning from a five-week IL stint but they represent his only hits as he has gone 3-for-16 (.188) in that span. He has also driven eight runs since returning and is up to 14 home runs and 42 RBI on the season. Perez should continue to split time between DH and catcher to rest his recovered hand, while MJ Melendez, who had taken over behind the plate in his absence, cycles between catcher and outfield where he will likely start next season. Salvy’s fantasy managers have to be happy he’s back st such a shallow position.
Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first game with Padres Wednesday
Brandon Drury sure came out of the gates hot for his new team. In his first at-bat with the Padres, he hit a grand slam in the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 with the grand slam during a 9-1 win. Fantasy Impact:. Drury was already having a great season, albeit...
Noah Syndergaard established as top target for Philadelphia
Noah Syndergaard continues to draw interest from potential landing spots, with the Phillies making the right-hander a top priority per Jayson Stark of The Athletic. (Jayson Stark on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Syndergaard is 5-8 with a 3.83 ERA in 15 games started during his first season in Los Angeles. The...
Damarea Crockett suffers torn ACL
Crockett was an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2019 where he rushed for 2,252 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. He's been with the Broncos since October 2020 as a member of Denver's RB room, and he suited up for 12 games last season, playing in Week 3 of 2021 and carrying the ball three times. His ACL tear will keep him off the field in 2022.
Trevor May set to rejoin the Mets Wednesday
Trevor May will rejoin the team Wednesday in Washington. He has been out since May 3rd with a stress reaction in his right humerus. (Anthony DiComo on Twitter) May pitched in eight games prior to his injury, posting a 8.64 ERA across 8 1/3 innings pitched. In 2021, he appeared in 68 games and carried a 3.59 ERA and a .227 OBA. May returning to the Mets bullpen is a positive for a team that was looking for relief help at the deadline.
MLB
Matthew Stafford’s elbow still has pain, QB on training camp pitch count
While speaking with the media on Monday, Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford “is still in a little bit of pain.” Stafford did not throw during the Rams’ practice Monday and McVay said the team wants to take his injury “a week at a time” during training camp. (ESPN)
NFL
Justin Jackson agrees to sign with Lions
The Lions have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent RB Justin Jackson (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Jackson has been on and off the rosters of various teams for the past few years, and now he will see if he has a fit in Detroit. He likely won't have a feature role with Swift and Williams being on the roster, but he could make the active roster as an insurance back. For fantasy purposes, he won't have any fantasy value unless there is a significant injury to one of the backs ahead of him on the depth chart.
Micah Kiser to miss all of 2022 season
Kiser spent a lot of last season with the Broncos, and prior to his injury, had a chance at competing for a roster spot in Las Vegas. He went down with an apparent leg injury at practice, and the team was quick to put him on IR and shut him down for the season. This news isn't ideal for the Raiders, but if shouldn't have any major implications for their season's outlook.
NFL
