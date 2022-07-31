ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Doctor: Biden tests positive for coronavirus for 2nd day in a row

By JOSH BOAK
 2 days ago

President Biden tested positive for the coronavirus for the second straight day , in what appears to be a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

In a letter noting the positive test , Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician, said Sunday that the president “continues to feel well” and will keep on working from the executive residence while he isolates.

Biden tested positive on Saturday, requiring him to cancel travel and in-person events as he isolates for at least five days in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

After initially testing positive on July 21, Biden, 79, was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. He tested negative for the virus this past Tuesday and Wednesday, clearing him to leave isolation while wearing a mask indoors.

Research suggests that a minority of those prescribed Paxlovid experience a rebound case of the virus. The fact that a rebound rather than a reinfection possibly occurred is a positive sign for Biden's health once he's clear of the disease.

“The fact that the president has cleared his illness and doesn’t have symptoms is a good sign and makes it less likely he will develop long COVID,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious-disease specialist at Yale University's school of public health.

Comments / 27

Cyndi Perez
2d ago

Im just going to say, this is a cover up... Bidens double is sick. Think about why Nancy is going to Taiwan, its not her job... but she's acting as president, we have no president! He's gone!

Reply(1)
9
Fran Ward
1d ago

I thought you are not suppose to retest for 90 days because it was going to come positive anyway

Reply(1)
3
