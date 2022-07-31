Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1

www.sfgate.com
Double dose of brutal news for SF Giants as Juan Soto heads to Padres
The disgraceful teardown in Washington is complete.
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Tigers Monday
The Detroit Tigers will start Akil Baddoo in left field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo will bat ninth and play left field in Monday's game while Robbie Grossman catches a breather. Our models project Baddoo, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.5 fantasy points...
SFGate
Royals send Whit Merrifield to Blue Jays for 2 players
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield said last month he might be willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if it meant playing for a team in contention, even though he had refused to get the shot while playing for the last-place Kansas City Royals. He'll have to make...
SF Giants trade deadline tracker: Ruf, Casali dealt; Rodon, Pederson staying
The Giants made a flurry of moves before the deadline but stood pat on their biggest names.
Haggerty hits pinch homer and M's hang on to beat Yanks 8-6
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Sam Haggerty opened the seventh inning with a go-ahead homer, Andrés Muñoz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Seattle Mariners hung on for a 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night after blowing a four-run lead. The switch-hitting Haggerty batted for left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic against left-hander Lucas Luetge (3-4) and broke a 6-6 tie by lifting a 1-0 cutter into the left-field seats. Haggerty homered two days after getting stiches above an eye, an injury sustained when he was hit by his helmet, thrown after he failed on a bunt. “The stiches didn’t play too much of a in it,” Haggerty said. “Hitting a home run at Yankee Stadium is pretty cool, probably something every kid dreams of. I was fortunate enough to get a good pitch and put a barrel on it.”
SFGate
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. “Vin was...
Fletcher's leadoff homer propels Angels to 3-1 win over A's
David Fletcher's return to the lineup has been timely for the Los Angeles Angels.The second baseman provided a leadoff homer in Tuesday night's 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has a hit in all four games he has played in since coming off the injured list."I've had a couple bumps in the road, but I feel alright," said Fletcher, who missed 69 games due to a left hip strain.Fletcher — who is 5 for 14 with three RBIs since coming off the IL — drove a fastball from Cole Irvin (6-8) over the left-field wall for the Angels' fourth leadoff homer...
White Sox limit Athletics’ bats to earn second straight win
Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez hit home runs, right-hander Dylan Cease won his fourth straight start and the Chicago White
Drury's 20th homer gives Red 3-2 win over Os, winning July
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.Drury broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista (3-3).″I was trying to stay on the fastball," Drury said. "I was a little bit late on one. I was trying to cover for the split. He threw the split and I barreled it."Drury, whose previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in...
Warriors reveal new jerseys — and they look suspiciously familiar
The blue and yellow combination is not unique to the Warriors.
Warriors respond to death of Bill Russell: 'Trailblazer. Icon. Greatest champ in basketball'
"Basketball has lost the greatest champion in the history of the game and I've lost a friend."
