Nationals acquire Luke Voit to complete Soto-Bell trade with Padres
The Nationals are receiving first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit from the Padres to complete the trade for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, a deal that was rendered incomplete after Eric Hosmer rejected a trade to the Nats.
Nationals send Josh Bell to Padres with Juan Soto
The San Diego Padres acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. The Padres acquired Bell with outfielder Juan Soto in exchange for infielder C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell, outfielder James Wood, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), and right-hander Jarlin Susana. Eric Hosmer is also expected to be dealt out of San Diego in a separate trade, likely setting up Bell as the Padres' everyday first baseman.
Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres
Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
Twins acquire Orioles closer Jorge Lopez
The Minnesota Twins are acquiring Jorge Lopez from Baltimore Orioles, per Jon Heyman. Lopez, formerly the Orioles closer, has been fantastic in 2022. The right-hander owns a sparkling 1.68 ERA to go along with a 0.97 WHIP and 19 saves. He is arguably the most underrated reliever in baseball. Mark Feinsand reports that Baltimore received […] The post Twins acquire Orioles closer Jorge Lopez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Diego Padres Trading For MLB Superstar Juan Soto
11:41 AM PT -- After rejecting the trade, Hosmer has now reportedly been sent to the Boston Red Sox instead. A Nats-Padres deal for Soto, however, is still expected to be completed nonetheless. 10:44 AM PT -- Hosmer will not be going to D.C. as part of the trade --...
All in: Juan Soto trade has Padres on top of the world at the MLB trade deadline
San Diego is adding one of the best hitters in baseball to a lineup that already features two $300 million players.
Here's how much of Hosmer's contract Padres are paying for Red Sox, per report
The Boston Red Sox were able to acquire a quality first baseman before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, and it didn't cost them much, at least from a financial perspective. The San Diego Padres were busy Tuesday, making a historic deal with the Washington Nationals for generational talent...
Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2
SAN DIEGO -- Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 Sunday to take two of three in the series.That sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Luis Garcia pitched a perfect ninth for his first save. The Padres are giving Taylor Rogers a break from the closer role after he blew consecutive saves last week against Detroit.Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs...
Trent Grisham’s walk-off HR gives Padres sweep of Rockies in twin bill
Trent Grisham hit a walk-off home run with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night to give the San
Red Sox get Hosmer from Padres; keep Martinez, Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora smiled when talking to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros: Baseball’s trade deadline had just passed, and he still had Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez in his lineup. A day after shipping out catcher Christian Vazquez in a...
Juan Soto traded to the Padres
The biggest trade of the summer has arrived, with slugger Juan Soto packing his bags for a new home. On Tuesday, the Nationals sent the star player in a deal to the San Diego Padres and people will be talking about this for a while. Soto is one of the...
