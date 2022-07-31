Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Tracker: David Peralta dealt to the Rays, Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees

www.cbssports.com
MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Red Sox Christian Vazquez deal?
The Houston Astros continued their strong Monday by acquiring catcher Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox. But who won the trade?. On the day before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros were conducting business. The Yankees were able to acquire Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino in exchange for four players. The Astros were able to get Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini. But Houston was not done yet.
ESPN
Baltimore Orioles send clubhouse favorite Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros -- was it worth the return?
The trade: Rays acquire CF Jose Siri from Astros; Astros acquire 1B/OF Trey Mancini from Orioles and RHP Jayden Murray from Rays; Orioles acquire RHP Chayce McDermott from Astros and RHP Seth Johnson from Rays. To start, we can put it this way: None of Doris Kearns Goodwin, Roger Kahn,...
Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics
The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Report: Phillies could target Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. at trade deadline
Even if the Boston Red Sox hold onto shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers past Tuesday night's MLB trade deadline, it wouldn't be shocking if the team dealt a couple other veterans on their roster. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and catcher Christian Vazquez are two players eligible for...
Yardbarker
Yankees Aren't Concerned About Andrew Benintendi's Slow Start on Offense
Andrew Benintendi's first week with the Yankees hasn't gone according to plan in the batter's box. While the outfielder has worked seven walks over six games played, flexing his ability to work the count and get on base, he only has one hit in 17 at-bats. In this extremely small sample, the outfielder is slashing .059/.320/.059.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday
Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas
Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: How Juan Soto trade impacted San Diego Padres' betting odds
Per multiple reports, the San Diego Padres are acquiring superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in the season's biggest trade to date. The Nationals will reportedly receive a major haul, including lefty MacKenzie Gore, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, shortstop C.J. Abrams, Eric Hosmer and righty Jarlin Susana.
CBS Sports
Braves' Michael Harris: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup
Harris was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Phillies due to right foot soreness. Harris was hit by a pitch Tuesday against Philadelphia and will be held out of the lineup a day later. He should be considered day-to-day for now, while Guillermo Heredia will take his place in center field and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery: Sent to St. Louis
Montgomery was traded from the Yankees to the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Harrison Bader, Jack Curry of YES Network reports. Montgomery had been a fixture in the Yankees' rotation, but the team decided to part with him to add another piece in the outfield. Montgomery will bolster a St. Louis rotation that has been hit by injuries, and his numbers could be even better moving from the AL East to the NL Central.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Carlos Espinal: Returns to Triple-A
Espinal was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Espinal had his contract selected Monday but will head back to the minors without making his major-league debut. The 25-year-old has a 3.46 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 7:7 K:BB over 13 innings since being promoted to the Triple-A level in mid-July.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
CBS Sports
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Gurriel isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gurriel is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's hit .379 with four doubles, five runs, two RBI and three stolen bases. He'll get a breather while Trey Mancini starts at first base with Aledmys Diaz taking over in left field.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in bench role
Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals. Garcia went 3-for-7 with two runs and an RBI while picking up starts at second and third base over the past two contests, but he'll head back to the bench Tuesday. He still looks to be behind Josh Harrison in the pecking order at second base and behind Yoan Moncada at third base.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Joins Royals
Rooker was traded from the Padres to the Royals in exchange for Cam Gallagher on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The deal appears to accomplish little more than shifting some organizational depth pieces around. Rooker owns a career .690 OPS in 67 major-league games, just two of which have come this season.
CBS Sports
Rays' Francisco Mejia: Back in action in Complex League
Mejia (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and will serve as a designated hitter in Tuesday's game, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The fact that the Rays cleared Mejia for a rehab assignment one week after he deactivated suggests...
Cubs and Giants make a trade, but don’t involve Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs have traded away one of their players to the San Francisco Giants, and it is neither Willson Contreras or Ian Happ. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, there is going to be focus on the Chicago Cubs. Dealing with another season where they are likely to miss the playoffs, the Cubs have been reportedly listening to trade offers on catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ. Well, they made a trade, albeit a minor one that does not involve either of the two star players.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold
Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
