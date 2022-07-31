Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Tracker: David Peralta dealt to the Rays, Andrew Benintendi to the Yankees

Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO