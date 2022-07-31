ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Central Florida first responders say active shooter training is more important than ever

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — First responders in Central Florida say after what happened in Uvalde, Texas, active shooter training is more important than ever.

Channel 9 got a firsthand look at the active shooter training for Orange County SWAT teams and other police agencies.

One of the key skills they learn is communication.

By making sure everyone is on the same page, these first responders can work together to save lives.

“It’s super important,” said lead instructor Robert Creager. “Any time you can get law enforcement working with fire (departments) EMS, it exposes the communication issues you have, and they understand each other’s expectations.”

Many Central Florida law enforcement agencies go through active shooter training several times a year.

maelee91148
2d ago

I'm happy to hear this. keep up the good work. I respect and praise the first responders and the people that take over when their job is done. Thank you all.

