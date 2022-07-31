MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

www.kulr8.com
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM MDT. FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCOTTS BLUFF...NORTHWESTERN KIMBALL...WESTERN. BANNER...SOUTHEASTERN GOSHEN AND NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES... At 336 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Albin, or 29. miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at...
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of northwest Wyoming,. including the following counties, Park and Teton. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a. threat. Please continue to...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
