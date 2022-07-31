St. Cloud High School to change football field from grass to turf

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Just in time for the new school year, an Osceola County high school is getting some much-needed changes to their football field.

School and county leaders announced new funding last week that will help transform St. Cloud High School’s football field from regular grass to turf.

This will make the field a bit safer and more reliable for students.

The field is also in a low-lying area that has experienced flooding issues in the past.

But soon, that won’t be an issue.

“We’re gonna be able to use it Friday night, it can rain five inches, and then they can play pop warner if they choose on Saturday morning,” said Osceola County Commissioner Ricky Booth.

The county said it will also rent out the field for other events in the community.

