ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

By WAFB Staff
KPLC TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters helped five stranded drivers get out of floodwaters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as high water rose around the area. More rain is expected in the coming days and officials are reminding people to not risk driving through high water. Heavy rain in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!

Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE- Heavy rains left several streets in the capitol region flooded. One family is displaced from the storm. Dontiara Baxter says it was around 8 a.m. Wednesday when she heard a loud popping sound. "Shhhhh pop! and then the tree fell. Then the inside of the house fell, It...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Louie's Cafe says times are tough as costs increase

BATON ROUGE- With prices skyrocketing on everything, local restaurants are feeling the heat of inflation, making it hard for them to stay afloat. It's a tough thing to hear for those who live in Baton Rouge. The city loves to eat—especially at local restaurants—but some just can't seem to keep the doors open.
BATON ROUGE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge

Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Landing#Dallas#Wafb
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 West near the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits. The incident occurred around 5:58 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond

ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
ADDIS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WAFB

Crews remove fallen tree from interstate; all lanes open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are back open on I-10 West at South Acadian Thruway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Crews removed the tree that fell onto the interstate Wednesday morning. DOTD reports that congestion on I-10 West has reached Bluebonnet Boulevard, and congestion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Brusly man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after alleged charter boat regulation violations on Friday, July 29. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the man as Austin C. Rivault, 24, of Brusly. Officials said agents cited Rivault for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday

A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy