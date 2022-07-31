Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge airport

www.kplctv.com
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man rescues strangers from flooding cars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A heroic rescue was caught on camera after several people were trapped during a flash flood in their cars. After flash flooding soaked areas of Baton Rouge, many people were forced to abandon their cars due to flooding. “I saw the water on the...
KPLC TV
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters helped five stranded drivers get out of floodwaters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as high water rose around the area. More rain is expected in the coming days and officials are reminding people to not risk driving through high water. Heavy rain in...
tigerdroppings.com
Car chase on 190 into Baton Rouge over old bridge!!
Just saw what looked like a Chrysler 300 being chased by at least 20 cops at a very high rate of speed.. ETA:Some people will do anything to avoid the cameras on I10.. At least he’s saving money on gas though. Louisiana Tech Fan. Member since Jan 2013. 1158...
wbrz.com
Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE- Heavy rains left several streets in the capitol region flooded. One family is displaced from the storm. Dontiara Baxter says it was around 8 a.m. Wednesday when she heard a loud popping sound. "Shhhhh pop! and then the tree fell. Then the inside of the house fell, It...
50-Year-Old Chad Jones Died In A Two-Vehicle Accident On LA 429 (Ascension Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State police responded to a two-vehicle crash on August 1 on LA 429 at Roddy Road in Ascension Parish. The victim was identified as Chad Jones, 50, from Gonzales, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the LSP.
fox8live.com
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
wbrz.com
Louie's Cafe says times are tough as costs increase
BATON ROUGE- With prices skyrocketing on everything, local restaurants are feeling the heat of inflation, making it hard for them to stay afloat. It's a tough thing to hear for those who live in Baton Rouge. The city loves to eat—especially at local restaurants—but some just can't seem to keep the doors open.
visitbatonrouge.com
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
54-Year-Old Debra Marshall Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The officials are investigating a fatal accident on North Street. The suspected driver who fled the scene after the crash is being searched. After being injured in the fatal crash, 54-year-old [..]
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 West near Millerville exit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Tuesday (August 2) evening crash on I-12 West near the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exits. The incident occurred around 5:58 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
brproud.com
Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
Crews remove fallen tree from interstate; all lanes open
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are back open on I-10 West at South Acadian Thruway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Crews removed the tree that fell onto the interstate Wednesday morning. DOTD reports that congestion on I-10 West has reached Bluebonnet Boulevard, and congestion...
theadvocate.com
As neighborhoods sprout around Denham Springs, its new police chief watches the roads
As Denham Springs prepares for an influx of thousands of new homes just outside its limits, its recently appointed police chief anticipates a sea-change for a city surrounded by rapid growth. "I see the challenges we're already facing there, and now we're going to add 3,000 homes," said Denham Springs...
brproud.com
Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Brusly man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after alleged charter boat regulation violations on Friday, July 29. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the man as Austin C. Rivault, 24, of Brusly. Officials said agents cited Rivault for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations.
theadvocate.com
Trina Edwards says 'Older men treat you better' and a whole lot more: Baton Rouge Classic
Trina Edwards picked Juban's for her Baton Rouge Classic lunch. As we both drove up, we realized we weren't sure how to recognize the other. Fortunately, we ended up almost bumping into each other in the parking lot and walked into the restaurant together. From the moment we met, the...
theadvocate.com
'Higher fine' signs going up on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge; see timeline for new changes
Workers are placing signs that read, “Higher Fines,” on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as part of a new crackdown on speeders, state Department of Transportation and Development officials said Tuesday. Motorists will notice the signs starting Friday, including on the bridge approaches on Interstate 10 at both ends...
theadvocate.com
Free "back to school haircuts" set for Sunday
A Baton Rouge church is sponsoring free "back to school haircuts" on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The service is aimed at underprivileged children in the North Foster Drive area. The haircuts will be available at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Ct. Those donating their time...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating overnight shooting on Sycamore St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. Officers found that one person had been shot in the 4600 block of Sycamore St. The victim sustained “injuries to the hand,” according to the Baton Rouge...
wbrz.com
Port Allen police officer on leave after reportedly getting in fight outside Tigerland bar
BATON ROUGE - A Port Allen police officer is currently on leave after he was arrested in Baton Rouge for robbery and criminal damage to property. According to reports, Port Allen police officer Zach Sibille was arrested July 30 by Baton Rouge police officers for starting a fight in the parking lot of a Tigerland bar.
