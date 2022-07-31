Community Link: Studio G Fitness

This story is authored by NASM-certified personal trainer and performance coach, Keith Hodges, founder of Mind In Muscle Coaching in Los Angeles. As we start to age, we gradually begin to lose our flexibility, especially during adulthood. Why is this? The aging process is natural and our skin begins to lose its elasticity. Our bones and soft tissues degenerate as well. This can be due to living a less active lifestyle, not working on our flexibility, dehydration, and unhealthy eating habits. Over time, this will lead to muscular imbalances resulting in bad posture. Postural imbalances can lead to chronic pain, which can unfortunately, lead to the use of pain medication for some. However, we can slow the aging process and gradually increase our flexibility as we age. The key is to start incorporating flexibility routines in our lifestyles and remain consistent in those practices.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO