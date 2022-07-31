Queen Elizabeth Congratulates England's Women's National Soccer Team After Historic Championship Victory

www.etonline.com
Kate Middleton (in a Wetsuit!) Joins Sailboat Race with Team Great Britain
The Duchess of Cambridge headed to the historic naval town of Plymouth in Devon Sunday to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix and dressed for the occasion in a smart navy blue sweater with white nautical stripes. Kate, 40, matched her look with white linen shorts with...
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time
Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
Queens of Europe! Prince William hugs the Lionesses as he presents them with Euro 2022 trophy
A beaming Duke of Cambridge put on a heartfelt display as he presented the Lionesses with their trophy following their Euro 2022 victory last night. Prince William, 40, who sent a sweet video of encouragement to the team with his daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, gave the players heartfelt handshakes, words of encouragement, and even hugs as they made their way down the presentation line following the 2-1 win over Germany.
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
Watch Princess Charlotte, dad Prince William wish women's soccer team 'good luck' in sweet video message
In a video posted to Twitter, Charlotte and her father wished the England women's national football team good luck before their match against Germany.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
'He said "bring it in"... I said "thank you sir!"': England captain Leah Williamson reveals it was Prince William who initiated their heartwarming hug during the Euro 2022 final trophy presentation
England captain Leah Williamson has revealed that Prince William initiated their hug before she was handed the trophy following Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley. Williamson and her fellow Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to win the tournament in what was a landmark day for women's football in this country. Asked...
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls for female footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after defeat to England
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants women footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after her side finished as runners-up to hosts England in the European Championship on Sunday. 'We all want to bring sustainability out of this tournament,' she told a news conference after Germany's bid for a record...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
Fans all say the same thing as cheeky England ace Russo takes sneak peek at Germany tactics during Euro 2022 final win
ENGLAND ace Alessia Russo had fans in stitches as she was caught trying to take a sneak peek of Germany's tactics. Chloe Kelly had just scored what turned out to be the winner in extra-time as the Lionesses lifted the Euro 2022 title. And three minutes later, Germany's manager Martina...
Kate Middleton Showcases Nautical Style at Great Britain Sail Grand Prix
Watch: Kate Middleton's STUNNING Fashion Moments Over the Years. Ahead of competing in the "Commonwealth Race" at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on July 31, Kate Middleton got into theme by showcasing her best nautical style on land. The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the docks in the historic...
Princess Eugenie joins her grandmother the Queen in congratulating the 'inspirational' Lionesses on Euro 2022 win - as Prince Charles says 'you've made us all proud'
The Queen led the Royal Family in sending her congratulations to the England Lionesses following their Euro 2022 victory. The Queen, 96, praised the team as an 'inspiration for girls and women' in a message shared within minutes of last night's dramatic extra-time win against Germany. She added: 'It is...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
'There's still one more trophy': Lucy Bronze warns England's rivals that 2023 World Cup glory is now in their sights as the hungover Lionesses party in Trafalgar Square after their Euro 2022 success
England have set their sights on winning the 2023 World Cup after clinching their first major trophy on Sunday night. The Lionesses celebrated their European Championship victory against Germany in front of 7,000 fans in Trafalgar Square on Monday. And manager Sarina Wiegman — who is set to be offered...
Anger at Downing Street over Lioness snub grows: Former FA head calls lack of No 10 reception 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson goes on holiday after Lionesses were denied bus parade and are given just 20-minute BBC slot for Trafalgar Square celebrations
The former head of the Football Association has called the lack of a Downing Street reception for England's victorious Lionesses 'disappointing' as Boris Johnson prepares to go on holiday from Wednesday until Sunday. Greg Dyke joined MPs in hitting out at the lack of official recognition for the women's team...
ESPN
After a promising start, Venus Williams falls in first singles match back
For one memorable set on Monday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Citi Open, Venus Williams seemed to have rediscovered her former dominance. Battling the lingering heat and humidity of the Washington, D.C., evening -- and Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino across the net -- Williams chased down every ball and put on a clinic with her power and grit. It was hard to believe this was her first competitive singles match in nearly a year.
‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England
German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
BBC
Euro 2022: Chloe Kelly to be offered freedom of Ealing
England footballer Chloe Kelly is set to be offered the freedom of a London borough after winning Euro 2022. Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in Sunday night's final, is to be offered the freedom of Ealing in west London. The Manchester City forward grew up in the...
