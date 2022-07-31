ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Actress, Dead at 89

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.etonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Nichelle Nichols
Person
Nischelle Turner
Person
William Shatner
Popculture

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married the Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Television Series
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies

Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Nichelle Nichols

'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89 'Star Trek' Icon Nichelle Nichols Screams at Son in Conservatorship Battle. 'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols' Son is Trying to Control Her, Claims Alleged Friend. 8/17/18. 'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols Has Dementia. 8/10/18. 'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols Conservatorship Granted by...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols

The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy