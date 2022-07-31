Nichelle Nichols, 'Star Trek' Actress, Dead at 89

www.etonline.com
Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74
Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
Stars we've lost in 2022
L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original
Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart got sraight to the point when asked about rumours of a Picard movie. The actor reprised his popular character for a Prime Video spin-off series, which has been acclaimed by fans of the sci-fi franchise. With filming now complete on the third and final season,...
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor
Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married the Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony
Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria Murphy, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Nicole, married her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. The happy couple wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family. Bria, a 32-year-old artist and actress,...
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Melissa Gilbert’s Husband Timothy Busfield Is Her ‘Soulmate’! Meet the ‘Field of Dreams’ Actor
Melissa Gilbert‘s longtime love, Timothy Busfield, is more than just her husband and “soulmate.” The Field of Dreams actor is a Hollywood star, film director, an Emmy Award winner and a loving dad of three kids. “I have never been more content, more cherished or happier,” the...
Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’
Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
Reba McEntire And Former ‘Reba’ Co-Star To Reunite For New Lifetime Movie
Reba McEntire is getting ready for another reunion with her former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman. They are set to star in a new Lifetime movie called The Hammer, inspired by the true story of Judge Kim Wheeler. Reba will play lawyer Kim Wheeler, nicknamed “The Hammer,” as she is appointed...
William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
Nichelle Nichols
'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89 'Star Trek' Icon Nichelle Nichols Screams at Son in Conservatorship Battle. 'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols' Son is Trying to Control Her, Claims Alleged Friend. 8/17/18. 'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols Has Dementia. 8/10/18. 'Star Trek' Star Nichelle Nichols Conservatorship Granted by...
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Star Trek cast and crew pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols
The cast and crew of Star Trek series from across the decades have paid tribute to their friend and co-star Nichelle Nichols, who has died aged 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson broke the news on his mother’s Facebook page. “Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World, I regret to inform you...
