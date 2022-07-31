EPD: Man arrested after shooting into home with 7 occupants, including children

www.14news.com
Couple accused of assaulting victims with tire iron, pepper spray
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A couple is in jail after they allegedly assaulted two people in Evansville over the weekend. The victims reported the incident happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex on Eden Drive on the city’s east side. According to an affidavit, Josilyn Davis and Taylor...
OPD: Juveniles arrested after stolen guns found
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says three juveniles were taken into custody after a search warrant led to the seizure of five handguns. On August 1, OPD officers believe they found information leading to the location of a juvenile suspected in multiple recent firearm discharge incidents. Officers say they contacted the residents […]
EPD: Man charged with dealing cocaine said he would deliver it inside Lamasco while working
A Newburgh, Indiana man was arrested and charged with dealing cocaine after police say he told them he delivered the substance to people while working at Lamasco. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that 33-year-old Bryan Biggs of Newburgh was pulled over by a detective on Lodge Avenue just north of Washington Avenue in Evansville back on May 11, after the detective noticed Biggs had an expired registration.
Burglars vandalize century-old Dubois County church
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Local law enforcement says they are looking for any information on a recent burglary that left a historic church in Dubois County vandalized. The sheriff’s office says that suspects broke into the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church sometime between Monday, July 25 and the morning of Thursday, July 28. Several items […]
Watch: Bodycam footage released of Amy Word’s arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, August 2 the Evansville School Corporation Board of School Trustees president Chris Kiefer released a statement about the arrest of one of their members. EVSC school board member Amy Word was among 22 people arrested in a drug investigation. Six of those people were...
Evansville Police investigating shots fired into home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home overnight Monday. Officers were called to the 600 block of Jackson Avenue shortly after midnight Monday. When they arrived, the man at the home said he heard a knock at his door thinking it was family. The man […]
OPD: Juvenile arrested after firing gun on West 7th St.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department responded to the 1300 block of West 7th Street in reference to a group of juveniles who had possibly fired a handgun. They say that happened Monday around 12:24 a.m. According to a press release, officers were given a description of one...
EFD investigating cause of motel fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel after a report of a fire in one of the rooms. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms. Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a bit of time on the roof, but […]
VCSO investigating crash on Broadway Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash on Broadway Avenue on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page, the accident came in with injuries and happened near Schutte Road. A picture from the VCSO page showed a van that crashed...
OPD: Foot pursuit leads to juvenile taken into custody
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent at least one juvenile to Warren Regional Juvenile Detention after a report of someone firing a firearm. Police say on August 1, at 12:24 a.m., OPD responded to the 1300 block of West 7th Street in reference to a group of juveniles who had possibly […]
Walmart theft leads to arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says two men were taken into custody Sunday evening after they allegedly stole from a Walmart. According to authorities, Walmart reached out the the police department after they spotted a man walk out of the store with several electronics and drive away in a silver […]
Affidavit: 2-year-old boy tests positive for THC, mother arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville mother is facing a neglect charge after officers say her two-year-old son tested positive for THC. Officers say they were called to a home in the 1400 block on South Harlan Avenue due to a child abuse report. Witnesses told officers that 25-year-old Wynter...
Madisonville men accused of burglarizing city-owned buildings, vehicles
Two Madisonville, Kentucky men are facing burglary charges after an incident that happened on Friday. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to the Madisonville Waste Department facility on McCoy Avenue early Friday morning to investigate a burglary. When officers arrived, they say they talked to several employees who...
Authorities on scene of crash with injuries in Vanderburgh County
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they're currently working a crash with injuries in a western area of the county. Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was at the scene of a crash in the area of Broadway Avenue and Schutte Road. A photo shared...
Coroner identifies moped driver who died after Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A wreck involving a moped in Evansville has turned deadly. Crews were called to the 800 block of Bellemeade Avenue around 3:15 Monday afternoon. Police say a moped driver ran into the back of a parked car. They tell us the driver has died. The Vanderburgh...
Authorities Seeking Information on Subject & Vehicle
The Jasper Police Department is seeking the public’s help. Authorities say they need assistance identifying an individual and vehicle in a current investigation. Pictures of the suspect and vehicle can be seen on our Facebook page and website attached to this news link. Details of the investigation were not...
Police say man abandoned SUV after possible hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believes a man left on foot after allegedly hitting a bicyclist and a tree early Saturday morning. Officers say they were dispatched to Schneider Heating and Air on W Franklin Street around 3:05 a.m. According to an EPD report, a caller told police that a vehicle possibly […]
EPD provides update on drug investigation involving EVSC board member, bar owner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, July 30 units with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were conducting a detail near Lamasco’s Bar and Grill when they saw “hand-to-hand” drug transactions. Officials say they’d been going after drug activity in people that frequented the area for years....
Madisonville man accused of spiking juvenile’s drink with vodka
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man is in jail, accused of spiking a juvenile girl’s drink with vodka. While at the Hopkins County Fair, officers say they saw a girl stumbling and falling over. They say the medical center was notified, and she was taken to the hospital.
Daviess County Arrest Report
39-year-old Melissa Serrano of Bicknell was arrested Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Failure to Appear. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. 66-year-old Walner Francois was arrested Monday by WPD on a warrant containing two counts of...
