EPD: Man arrested after shooting into home with 7 occupants, including children

A Newburgh, Indiana man was arrested and charged with dealing cocaine after police say he told them he delivered the substance to people while working at Lamasco. An Evansville Police Department affidavit says that 33-year-old Bryan Biggs of Newburgh was pulled over by a detective on Lodge Avenue just north of Washington Avenue in Evansville back on May 11, after the detective noticed Biggs had an expired registration.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO