ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOkDI_0gzl6ME400

July 31 (UPI) -- Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols, a trailblazing actress who was one of the first Black women to play a major role on a TV show, has died in Silver City, N.M. She was 89.

Gilbert Bell, Nichols' talent manager and business partner of 15 years, confirmed the sad news Sunday.

As communications officer Lt. Nyota Uhura on the flagship Star Trek series, Nichols' shared one of TV's first interracial kisses with William Shatner's Captain James T. Kirk in 1968.

Nichols also voiced the character on Star Trek: The Animated Series and in the first six Star Trek films.

She was the first African American woman to have her handprints immortalized at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 1991.

Her other screen credits include Made in Paris, Mr. Buddwing, Doctor, You've Got to Be Kidding, Truck Turner, Antony and Cleopatra, The Supernaturals, Snow Dogs, Are We There Yet?, Heroes, Tru Loved and The Torturer. She also voiced characters in the cartoons Gargoyles, Spider-Man and Futurama.

In addition to her acting, Nichols was a singer and appeared in NASA ads intended to recruit diverse candidates to be astronauts.

She made her final high-profile public appearance at L.A. Comic-Con in December.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Comments / 4

Related
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartoons#Star Trek#Celebrities#African American#The Tcl Chinese Theatre#Nasa
ComicBook

Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77

Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce, Reveals Her ‘Favorite Thing’ About Costar Chris Pratt

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard is sharing some insights about costar Chris Pratt that might surprise some people who follow him. Howard has played Claire Dearing in three Jurassic World movies opposite Pratt’s Owen Grady. The actress, in part, said in writing on Instagram that she can count on Pratt for a belly laugh. What else? Howard says that it’s also some sage advice from Pratt’s years in the entertainment world. Both actors obviously know one another quite well. Pratt has some TV work in his career for playing Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. Howard, of course, is the daughter of classic TV star and movie director Ron Howard.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies

Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
412K+
Followers
61K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy