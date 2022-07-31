A Kansas sheriff is investigating claims of election fraud but evidence is scarce

www.wuky.org
Related
WUKY
Recent extreme weather focuses attention on climate change in the commonwealth
For the time being, the odds of lawmakers uniting behind a statewide climate action plan appear remote. Surrounded by GOP supermajorities in the statehouse and lawmakers representing Kentucky’s economically hard-hit coal regions, Gov. Andy Beshear hasn’t drawn a straight line from climate change to the punishing tornadoes, heat waves, and flooding seen in the state. But he’s acknowledged trends aren't moving in an encouraging direction.
WUKY
WoodSongs collecting instruments for flood survivors in eastern Kentucky
WoodSongs is once again holding an instrument drive to replace those lost by musicians during the recent floods in eastern Kentucky. The instruments collected will go to musicians in Appalachia free of charge. Information on how you can help is available at woodsongs.com/flood.
WUKY
Mayor Gorton: city of Lexington continuing to offer help where needed in eastern Kentucky
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the city continues to offer up help to hard hit areas of eastern Kentucky. WUKY's Alan Lytle has details. During a press event Tuesday in Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton detailed what resources the city continues to provide in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. "We have teams of...
WUKY
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns
The rain that unleashed massive floods in Appalachian mountain communities is diminishing, but now the people face a new threat: baking in the heat as they try to recover. WUKY's Karyn Czar has details. More bodies are emerging from the sodden landscape, and the death toll now stands at 37....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WUKY
Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative Series Episode 1: Say It Loud
On Friday, April 29th 2022 at the WUKY studios in Lexington, Kentucky, the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative hosted a celebration of Black writers and visual artists in Kentucky called Say It Loud. This was recorded by WUKY and features readings from LeTonia Jones, Ossunike Anke, Bre Ashley, Veda Stewart, and featured music from Marcus Wilkerson. The evening was presented by the coordinators of the Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative, Claudia Love Mair & JC McPherson.
Comments / 0