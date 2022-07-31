ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

'Encanto' songwriter Germaine Franco thanks El Paso, mom for music influences, support

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 5 days ago

Germaine Franco, who scored the Disney hit "Encanto," is grateful her upbringing in El Paso inspired her first musical influences, but she's especially thankful for her mother Alicia Franco's support, she said Saturday evening at the Plaza Theatre.

Franco, who participated in a Q&A for the Plaza Classic Film Festival , was warm and humble as she talked about her path to working on successful Disney films, including "Bolt" and "Coco." She co-wrote and produced five of six original songs in "Coco" with co-director Adrian Molina, including "Un Poco Loco" and "Proud Corazon."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xp7Lk_0gzl6EAG00

She is the first Latina to score a Disney animated film, and the first person of color to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Score.

"All my music teachers, and Mr. Al Mendez, they inspired me to continue to practice to make music and so all of my roots from my entire musical career start here in El Paso. And I want to thank El Paso and El Paso Independent School District for having a great music program," she told film festival director Doug Pullen.

Franco said she is a proud Irvin High School Rocket and also recalled her years at Canyon Hills Middle School, rolling her instruments up and down the hill on a skateboard. According to her mom, she said, she connected with music very young, even tapping the keys on her sister's piano way before she received any formal training.

She mentioned the names of well-known El Paso musicians and teachers, including Jaime Olivas and Kenneth Capshaw, and playing with the El Paso Youth Symphony at the University of Texas at El Paso.

"I think had I been brought up in Ohio, I might not have been able to deliver for 'Coco' and 'Encanto.' But growing up here and going to Juárez and having these great experiences has been awesome," she said. "It shaped me as a musician, so I feel so happy that you all are here tonight and I feel such a love for El Paso and am thankful for this historic city."

Franco said she grew up loving different kinds of music, from jazz to mariachi, and music from Veracruz, as well as classical music like Bach.

"Lots of funk, too, because we had a drum line at Irvin, and thanks to Mr. Olivas not making us march all around, we would go into the middle. And there were kids from Fort Bliss in that area, so half the drum line was black and half was Mexicano and we jammed for hours every day," she said. "And it was funny because on one of the films I did, called 'Little' ... (someone asked) 'How did you get funky?' Well, drum line."

Franco said she talked to Lin-Manuel Miranda over the phone to see if she would get the opportunity for "Encanto," and they found a connection through music and Texas.

"And it turns out Lin actually has Texas roots, too, on his mother's side. So, we talked about salsa music and how much we love Latin music," she said.

Even though the familia Madrigal's story is set in Colombia, it was not difficult for Franco to bring those beats and sounds into her score. She told Pullen how all Latin music is connected in some way, even with instruments having different names, made of different materials and with different sounds, in different cultures.

"I have always loved a cumbia, so that was my door into Colombian music and then also because Latin music is all connected. In Mexico, and the Caribbean, all of the musicians would share. Cuban musicians would go to Mexico. Mexican musicians would go to Cuba, to Colombia. I don't know if you know, but they actually have mariachi music in Colombia."

Toward the end of the evening, Franco got emotional talking about her mom and how she appreciated her for driving her around when she was young to her lessons. She said being able to take her to the Oscars was a dream for her and a way to show her how much she loves her. Franco's mom received much applause from the audience, thanks to her daughter's heartfelt words.

Franco received the Plaza Classic Film Festival Award, with its inscription of "El Paso Proud." The Plaza Classic Film Festival continues through Aug. 7.

More: Rita Moreno, Latino cultural icon, attends the Plaza Classic Film Festival in El Paso

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150; mcortes@elpasotimes.com; @EPTMaria on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 'Encanto' songwriter Germaine Franco thanks El Paso, mom for music influences, support

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Rock your mocs at the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, watch the Nakotah LaRance Youth Hoop Dance Competition, see "Reliquías," fly high at the Elephant Butte Balloon Regatta, and explore the borderlands in Las Cruces. 1 Rock your mocs. Indigenous people from around the world gather in Gallup this Thursday through...
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life

Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers

EL PASO, Texas – The parents of a 7-year-old girl are speaking out after they say their daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop, waiting for hours until her parents found her. On Tuesday, the girl was going to take the bus after school for the first time, according to her parents. The The post 7-year-old El Paso girl dropped off at wrong bus stop, found hours later; parents want answers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
KTSM

Man found dead in east El Paso apartment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Decapitated body with cut off hands found in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Juarez’ police are investigating a crime scene where a decapitated body of a man was abandoned in front of a maquiladora in South Juarez. According to police reports, body was wrapped in a blanket and next to it, were the head, and hands inside a black plastic bag. The […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
KVIA ABC-7

Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired upon a family of five inside a car in east El Paso. Police say the incident happened July 11 at 6500 Airport Road at 6:55 p.m. According to investigators, 42-year-old Gilbert Rodelas of The post Family of 5 shot at while driving; El Paso man charged with aggravated assault appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Latin Music#Classical Music#Salsa Music#Academy Awards#Latina#Irvin High School Rocket
KTSM

Mother, grandparents of boy mauled by dogs indicted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people have been indicted in the dog mauling incident involving the death of 6-year-old boy Avery Jackson-Dunphy. The mother Danika Jackson, grandfather Kevin Owens, and grandmother Leslie Owens have all been charged with child abuse resulting in death. Back on November 22, 2021, a 9-1-1 call was made regarding […]
MESILLA, NM
KTSM

Body in a blanket found in a trashcan in front a bar in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another body was found, this time outside a bar on a very busy area in Ciudad Juarez. This morning, a man rummaging through a trash can, discovered a body wrapped in a blanket, right in front of a commercial plaza on the Gomez Morin Boulevard. According to reports, this man alerted the […]
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Juarez man arrested in deadly rollover

Dona Ana County, NM - On July 27, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., the New Mexico State Police responded to a single vehicle fatal rollover crash near the intersection of Airport Road and McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM. The initial investigation indicates a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, driven by...
SANTA TERESA, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTSM

One man dead in officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man died following an officer-involved shooting. The incident happened on the 2600 block of South Valley Dr. between University Avenue and South Main Street. A portion of south Valley Drive, between University Avenue and south Main Street will be closed for most of the evening. Las Cruces Police Department […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Socorro ISD investigates threats to 4 schools on first day of school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District investigated four threats made to schools in the district on the first day of school. On Monday, as thousands of students across the Borderland returned to the classroom for the first day of school, a SISD spokesperson said there were anonymous threats against four schools: […]
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf

EL PASO, Texas – Family members of the woman found dead in east El Paso have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral expenses.  The El Paso Police Department found the body of 51-year-old Marisela Veliz on Tuesday after a report of a missing person and welfare check request.  Officials said they had found The post Family of slain El Paso woman sets up a GoFundMe on her behalf appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a man from El Paso that has been very generous in his charitable donations.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy