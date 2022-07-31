Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29.

"Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary is approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12. Residents should EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY and may respond to the Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Ave in Berthoud," the Larimer County Sheriff's office said in an emergency message.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

