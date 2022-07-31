ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29.

"Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary is approximately 1 mile north of County Road 12. Residents should EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY and may respond to the Berthoud Community Center at 248 Welch Ave in Berthoud," the Larimer County Sheriff's office said in an emergency message.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the fire.

Follow the Larimer County Sheriff's Office on Twitter for official updates.

This is a developing story.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 3

Related
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Ground crews leave remote backcountry by train, search for missing hiker suspended in Colorado

The search for a missing hiker that was last seen in Colorado's southwest has been suspended until further notice pending more information or clues coming to light. Daniel Lamthach, 22, was last seen leaving for a trail run in the area of Molas Lake, near Silverton, on July 17. His phone and vehicle have since been found, but neither led to search crews locating him despite an extensive search.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route 96, one of the only roads in and out of the remote region near the state line with Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “This brings the confirmed fatality number to four,” the sheriff’s statement said. “At this time there are no unaccounted for persons.” Other details were not immediately disclosed. Sheriff’s officials said two bodies were also found found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny unincorporated community of Klamath River, which was largely destroyed in the McKinney Fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#County Road#Fire Burning#Outthere
KKTV

Remains of missing Colorado woman identified, authorities ask anyone with information to contact them

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who has information on the death of Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro to contact them. Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 from the Miner’s Candle area of Clear Creek County on Feb. 13 saying she was stuck in the snow. The area is south of I-70 between Idaho Springs and Georgetown. Authorities responded to the area and found her vehicle, but at that time Tafoya-Deltoro wasn’t nearby. Her remains were eventually found on June 4, authorities didn’t elaborate on how far she was from the vehicle.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs

DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado

There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump

A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy