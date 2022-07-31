Abortions in young girls are not uncommon, experts say

weisradio.com
Texas Woman Forced to Carry Dead Fetus for 2 Weeks After Abortion Ban
Marlena Stell’s dreams of having another child fell apart when she found out she had a miscarriage just 9 and ½ weeks into her pregnancy. She went to the doctor’s office and was told the fetus no longer had a heartbeat. She asked the doctor to perform a dilation and curettage (D and C), a standard procedure that removes the fetus following a miscarriage to prevent infection and long-term health problems.
The latest point in pregnancy you can get an abortion in all 50 states
The Supreme Court overturning the protections in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling would leave abortion policy entirely up to the states.
GOP Congresswoman: States that ban abortion ‘have to make sure women have access to contraceptives’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) claims that banning abortion exceptions for rape or incest is “unacceptable to the vast majority of Americans.” She adds, that providing birth control over-the-counter is “the very minimum we should be doing” if states plan to ban abortion.July 28, 2022.
16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion
The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift. […]
Matt Gaetz ridiculed an abortion-rights activist online. He inadvertently helped her raise over $115k to help women get abortions.
Olivia Julianna, an activist for Gen-Z for Change, spoke out after Gaetz posted a photo of her after a body-shaming rant during a rally in Florida.
West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge
A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
Teen Raises $460,000+ For Abortions After Rep. Matt Gaetz Body Shames Her: 'Get Rekt'
"Although your intentions were hateful, your public shaming of my appearance has done nothing but benefit me," Olivia Julianna said.
Abortion ruling finally gives unborn chance for legal protection they deserve
Over my 20-year career as a radiologist evaluating patients of all ages for disease and abnormality, I have been consistently moved by my youngest patients — the pre-born little boy or girl fetuses floating in the silence of their mothers’ wombs. Their lively humanity moves me, but mostly it is their utter defenselessness. Over the course of my entire professional life, these youngest patients of mine, unlike any of my other charges, lacked the most basic protection of law. To me, their doctor, who marveled over them and delighted in their delicate beauty, this was a depressing fact.
Her pregnancy won't survive, and she can't get an abortion: A heartbroken mom speaks out
One mom's message about the real-life consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision is going viral, and now that mom is sharing her story with TODAY Parents. Chloe, an Arizona mom who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, said she found out her pregnancy was "incompatible with life" after a 21-week anatomy scan.
Viral Ad Shows Doctor Asking Texas Governor for Permission to Perform Abortion
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has come under fire for enacting some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. The state passed the Heartbeat Act months before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The law gives private citizens the power to sue anyone they suspect may have aided and abetted in providing an abortion. A trigger law is also expected to take effect next month, which would ban the procedure outright with few exceptions.
Her baby was dying. She needed an abortion to survive. But Texas was ready to let her die too
Her baby was going to die. It was highly likely that she was also going to die. The state of Texas refused to do anything.Instead, the only option for Kailee DeSpain was to make the 10-hour drive to New Mexico to have an abortion to save her life and then to have the ashes of the son that she and her husband so desperately wanted shipped back home in the mail.This is the reality of America in 2022.“My doctors said to me: ‘We’re going to be blunt – you have to be dying on the table and we have to...
Because of Texas abortion law, her wanted pregnancy became a medical nightmare
New, untested abortion bans have made doctors unsure about treating some pregnancy complications, which has led to life-threatening delays and trapped families in a limbo of grief and helplessness. Elizabeth Weller never dreamed that her own hopes for a child would become ensnared in the web of Texas abortion law.
Abortion trigger laws exist in 13 states: Here's where legal challenges stand
At least 13 states have abortion laws in place that are designed to be “triggered” and take effect automatically or by quick state action now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Since the high court's June 24 decision, near-total abortion bans have been enacted in...
How to Get an Abortion if You're a Teen After Roe v. Wade Was Overturned
In 2019, Teen Vogue published this article on how to get an abortion if you're a teen. Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, we're publishing this update on how to navigate abortion restrictions as a teenager. On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade,...
Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care
A sexual assault survivor chooses sterilization so that if she is ever attacked again, she won’t be forced to give birth to a rapist’s baby. An obstetrician delays inducing a miscarriage until a woman with severe pregnancy complications seems “sick enough.” A lupus patient must stop taking medication that controls her illness because it can also cause miscarriages.
