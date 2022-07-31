activities.outdoors.org
Husband Leaves Injured Wife In Grizzly Country to Go for Help
It’s a hiker’s nightmare: you’re on a remote trail with no cell service when your ankle rolls and breaks. You have no way to contact anyone for help, and no real hope that someone will happen to hike along and find you. As a bonus, you’re surrounded by bear scat.
Campers Watch In Horror As Grizzly Bear Mauls An Elk Calf At Yellowstone National Park
As beautiful as nature can be, it can be equally as brutal at times. It’s no secret that bears are pretty relentless when it comes to hunting for food, especially mother bears whose sole job is to protect, feed, and teach her cubs until they’re old enough to go off on their own.
Wildlife Photographer Captures Incredible Shot Of Bull Elk Killing A Cow In Great Smoky Mountains
Talk about a wild moment caught on camera. Wildlife photographer Joe Subolefsky recently captured an insane shot of a rutting bull elk goring a cow elk in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, in the Cataloochee Valley of North Carolina. According to his account in OutdoorLife, Subolefsky had been taking a...
Mountain Bikers Come Across Six Monster Bull Elk At Rocky Mountain National Park
A few mountain bikers were rippin’ up the trails at Rocky Mountain National Park when they stumbled upon the crew of absolute units. Six of the most gorgeous bull elks you’re ever gonna see, just strolling down a mountain road together. Definitely a bit of an intimidatingly scene,...
SFGate
A camper scared off a bear - then the grizzly came back and killed her
Early on July 6, 2021, Leah Lokan awoke to a 417-pound grizzly bear a few feet from her tent, so close that she heard when the bear "huffed" at her head. "Bear! Bear!" Lokan yelled, causing Joe and Kim Cole - two other cyclists camping in the small town of Ovando as they trekked across Montana - to spring from their nearby tent, armed with bear spray and clamoring as much as possible, according to a 26-page report addressed by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee's executive body earlier this month.
Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip
When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
Colorado Woman Wakes Up To Find Mountain Lion Dragging Deer Carcass Through Her Yard
Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.
Mountain Lion Caught Trying To Take Down A Big Ol’ Idaho Buck On The Road
Holy moly, these things are some wild predators. Being a hunter there’s something that makes it easy to love and hate predators all at the same time. The fact that thing kill whatever, whenever, and that they are so good at it is a reason to hate them. Well, it’s also a reason to love them… their skill is to be admired.
Timber Wolf vs Mountain Lion: Who’s Winning?
Two apex predators, one winner: What happens when the largest wolf species on the planet takes on North America’s biggest cat, the mountain lion? A battle for the ages. Just like our first face-off, Bison vs Grizzly Bear, wolves and cougars overlap across North America. These fierce predators have hunted the vast landscapes of this continent for eons. While varied, larger cousins of both once roamed here, their living descendants average about the same weight and hunt the same prey. But what happens when they face one another?
Only In Alaska… Does A Man Make A Moose Antler Skateboard
This lad seems like the type that would be fun to knock a few back with. I mean, if you’re the type of fella that comes up with absolutely ridiculous ideas like this, yet they actually work, I definitely want to have a few and see what comes out of it. You can be certain there will be a good time involved.
natureworldnews.com
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
Fishermen Rescue Bald Eagle From The Clutches Of An Octopus Near Vancouver Island
It’s no secret that bald eagles are some of the most fierce birds to roam the skies. Hell, why else would they be the national bird of the United States, a unifying symbol of strength, freedom and courage. These majestic creatures perfectly exemplify the 50 stars and 13 bars,...
Black Bear Takes A Wild Ride Over A Rough Waterfall In Yosemite National Park
I’m sure the bear didn’t wake up on this morning expecting to go on the ride of his life but it happened. Waterfalls and waterways in general can be hard and dangerous for wildlife. Like the cubs that went through the waterfall in Alaska, or the elk that fell to its death.
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Colorado Trail Cam Captures Mountain Lion Cub Practicing Stealth Mode: VIDEO
There is so much that goes on in the great outdoors. Mountain lions and other animals lurk around, and thanks to trail cams, we get to see it. As the trail cam industry has grown and improved upon its technology, we have gotten some truly great images and videos from all kinds of folks. From deer to bears, unexplained sightings, and big cats. It’s all out there, hiding where we just don’t see. Unless we have eyes in the trees.
