A sunrise trek to a mountain fire tower

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — In New York's Adirondack Mountains, some of the best views — especially at sunrise — are from historic fire towers, built a century ago after wildfires ravaged the countryside. These days the structures aren't used for fire-spotting. There are better, more modern ways to...
Outsider.com

Hiker Forced To Leave Injured Wife in Grizzly Country To Seek Help

A hiking husband and wife found themselves in a nightmare situation on July 18 when the wife broke her leg while on the trail. The couple was hiking on their anniversary in Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex located in the Helmville, Montana area. They had no way to communicate with anyone and were 7 miles from the trailhead. To top it all off, rescuers found they were surrounded by grizzly bear scat.
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Whiskey Riff

Colorado Woman Wakes Up To Find Mountain Lion Dragging Deer Carcass Through Her Yard

Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park ‘Touron’ Teeters Over Brink of 109-ft Upper Falls: VIDEO

Unfortunately, Yellowstone National Park regulations and danger signs aren’t enough to deter daily “tourons” from tempting death. If you’ve been to the Brink of Upper Falls in Yellowstone (YELL), then you know there’s a designated viewing platform and walkway. Separating visitors from millions of gallons of raging water is a large, thick timber railing system fastened into the natural rock formations.
Outsider.com

Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park

A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Goat Refuses to Go Down When Giant Eagle Attacks

A chamois mountain goat saw its life flash before its eyes when a huge golden eagle decided it was the perfect snack. But, the goat wasn’t going down without a fight. In a video posted by Nepalese wildlife tour company Tiger Encounter on TikTok, the goat tumbles down a rocky hill, trailed by a friend, while the eagle sinks its talons into the goat’s back. All the while the goat is rolling and jumping down the hill, the eagle rolls with it, getting bashed against rocks and trampled under the goat’s feet.
Outsider.com

Colorado Trail Cam Captures Mountain Lion Cub Practicing Stealth Mode: VIDEO

There is so much that goes on in the great outdoors. Mountain lions and other animals lurk around, and thanks to trail cams, we get to see it. As the trail cam industry has grown and improved upon its technology, we have gotten some truly great images and videos from all kinds of folks. From deer to bears, unexplained sightings, and big cats. It’s all out there, hiding where we just don’t see. Unless we have eyes in the trees.
