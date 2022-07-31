activities.outdoors.org
Related
Mountain Bikers Come Across Six Monster Bull Elk At Rocky Mountain National Park
A few mountain bikers were rippin’ up the trails at Rocky Mountain National Park when they stumbled upon the crew of absolute units. Six of the most gorgeous bull elks you’re ever gonna see, just strolling down a mountain road together. Definitely a bit of an intimidatingly scene,...
A sunrise trek to a mountain fire tower
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. — In New York's Adirondack Mountains, some of the best views — especially at sunrise — are from historic fire towers, built a century ago after wildfires ravaged the countryside. These days the structures aren't used for fire-spotting. There are better, more modern ways to...
Hiker Forced To Leave Injured Wife in Grizzly Country To Seek Help
A hiking husband and wife found themselves in a nightmare situation on July 18 when the wife broke her leg while on the trail. The couple was hiking on their anniversary in Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex located in the Helmville, Montana area. They had no way to communicate with anyone and were 7 miles from the trailhead. To top it all off, rescuers found they were surrounded by grizzly bear scat.
10 Of The Dumbest People To Ever Step Foot Inside Yellowstone National Park
Just the word stirs up a buzz. Whether it be one of the most popular shows on television in recent memory, or the second most visited National Park in the nation, something about Yellowstone just gets the people going. Almost 4-million people visit Yellowstone each year. Most of them behave...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Campers Watch In Horror As Grizzly Bear Mauls An Elk Calf At Yellowstone National Park
As beautiful as nature can be, it can be equally as brutal at times. It’s no secret that bears are pretty relentless when it comes to hunting for food, especially mother bears whose sole job is to protect, feed, and teach her cubs until they’re old enough to go off on their own.
Montana pickup truck driver hits family in Glacier National Park, kills 2 with shotgun
A man drove his pickup truck into a family as they walked in a tourist village bordering Glacier National Park and opened fire with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler who was in her mother's arms before the mother's sister-in-law managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities said.
Colorado Woman Wakes Up To Find Mountain Lion Dragging Deer Carcass Through Her Yard
Nature is beautiful and so is Colorado, but when you’re living in the wild… you gotta remember, you’re LIVING IN THE WILD. According to the Journal, an Hermosa, Colorado, woman woke up in the middle of the night to feed her baby when she popped open the blinds, took a gaze out her window at the majestic Rocky Mountains, and saw a mountain lion ruthlessly dragging a deer across her yard by the throat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
A Lesson From Banff’s White Grizzly: You Can’t Control Wild Bears
Wildlife officials in Canada are working to save a rare, all-white grizzly bear from being struck by a vehicle, according to Rocky Mountain Outlook. The bear likes to hang out near the highway between Banff and Yoho National Parks, and try as they might, they can’t seem to scare it away.
Yellowstone National Park ‘Touron’ Teeters Over Brink of 109-ft Upper Falls: VIDEO
Unfortunately, Yellowstone National Park regulations and danger signs aren’t enough to deter daily “tourons” from tempting death. If you’ve been to the Brink of Upper Falls in Yellowstone (YELL), then you know there’s a designated viewing platform and walkway. Separating visitors from millions of gallons of raging water is a large, thick timber railing system fastened into the natural rock formations.
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive Yukon Moose Comes Within A Few Yards For Bowhunter
I mean, my heart went into my throat and I’m sitting here just watching a video. A monster bull coming so close to you that the guide tries to scare it a bit for a better shot… it’s just unheard of. Going after a moose with a...
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
Man Narrowly Avoids Being Gored By Rutting Bull Elk In Yellowstone National Park
It never ceases to amaze me what people will do in public. Whatever you want to do in the privacy of your own home is your business, but when you step out in public, act like it, ya know?. Don’t clip your toe nails on an airplane, don’t talk on...
WATCH: Mountain Goat Refuses to Go Down When Giant Eagle Attacks
A chamois mountain goat saw its life flash before its eyes when a huge golden eagle decided it was the perfect snack. But, the goat wasn’t going down without a fight. In a video posted by Nepalese wildlife tour company Tiger Encounter on TikTok, the goat tumbles down a rocky hill, trailed by a friend, while the eagle sinks its talons into the goat’s back. All the while the goat is rolling and jumping down the hill, the eagle rolls with it, getting bashed against rocks and trampled under the goat’s feet.
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Longtime Climber Found Dead in Olympic National Park Likely Fell 40 Feet
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. This story was originally published by Climbing.com. On Wednesday, July 20, officials recovered the body of a climber who had been...
Colorado Trail Cam Captures Mountain Lion Cub Practicing Stealth Mode: VIDEO
There is so much that goes on in the great outdoors. Mountain lions and other animals lurk around, and thanks to trail cams, we get to see it. As the trail cam industry has grown and improved upon its technology, we have gotten some truly great images and videos from all kinds of folks. From deer to bears, unexplained sightings, and big cats. It’s all out there, hiding where we just don’t see. Unless we have eyes in the trees.
Comments / 0