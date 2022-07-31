ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Video: Man steals from San Francisco Walgreens, stuffs items down pants

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago
arty lange
2d ago

All day everyday. It’s not news. Like reporting on the sun coming up everyday. Just another normal Bay Area day

Reply
21
2bornutB
2d ago

The theif know they arent going to get prosecuted thats all. Wallgreen should be the one suing the local prosecutors....

Reply
13
mayomama
2d ago

Theft is normal everywhere in america. It’s just this brazen theft that is different. The criminal is recorded and will get arrested. It’s only a matter if prosecutors will actually jail these people.

Reply
4
 

