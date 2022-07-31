Video: Man steals from San Francisco Walgreens, stuffs items down pants

www.ktvu.com
arty lange
2d ago
All day everyday. It’s not news. Like reporting on the sun coming up everyday. Just another normal Bay Area day
Reply
21
2bornutB
2d ago
The theif know they arent going to get prosecuted thats all. Wallgreen should be the one suing the local prosecutors....
Reply
13
mayomama
2d ago
Theft is normal everywhere in america. It’s just this brazen theft that is different. The criminal is recorded and will get arrested. It’s only a matter if prosecutors will actually jail these people.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Elderly woman attacked, robbed in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - An elderly woman in San Francisco was attacked Sunday late afternoon. Upon receiving report of a robbery, San Francisco police went to the 100 block of Francisco Street Sunday at about 5:02 p.m. There, police found the 70-year-old victim, who said she was approached by four juvenile...
California Robber Smacks Victim With Vinegar Bottle, Steals Phone
The bottle shattered on the victims face.
KTVU FOX 2
Armored car employee robbed at gunpoint in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - An armored car employee was robbed at gunpoint at a Safeway in Vallejo on Tuesday. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at Redwood Plaza at Admiral Callaghan Lane. Video shows police investigating at a Loomis truck at crime scene. It is not clear if the suspect...
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley police find an allegedly armed person hiding in crawlspace following search
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police found an allegedly armed suspect hiding in a crawlspace following a search that began late Tuesday afternoon. Officers said around 4 p.m. that they believed the armed person was in the area of Channing Way and Curtis Street. By 6 p.m., police tweeted that officers found the person hiding in a crawlspace at the 1100 block of Channing Way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
SF firefighter arrested after Oakland man shot over puppy breeding dispute
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
KTVU FOX 2
Search for alleged armed person underway in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police initiated a search for an alleged armed suspect late Tuesday afternoon. Officers said around 4 p.m. that they believed the armed person was in the area of Channing Way and Curtis Street. No further information was immediately available. This is a breaking news story. Please...
Vallejo police investigating armed robbery
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred outside of a business on the 700 block of Admiral Callaghan in Vallejo, police told KRON4 News. The employee of a cash handling company was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 1:51pm on Tuesday. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teenage boy shot dead in San Francisco Sunnydale District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in San Francisco's Sunnydale District Monday, police said.The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Monday on the unit block of Brookdale Avenue between Sunnydale and Geneva Avenues near McLaren Park. Police said officers who arrived found the teenager suffering from more than one gunshot wound.Officers began life-saving efforts until medics arrived. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.There were no arrests nor was there any suspect information available. Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
ABC7 Los Angeles
70-year-old woman brutally beaten, kicked in head by 4 attackers in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 70-year-old woman is speaking from her bedside after being beaten brutally and even kicked in the head by multiple attackers, in broad daylight in San Francisco. Mrs. Zheng's mother, who requested we refer to her only as Mrs. Ren, has spent the past two years hiding...
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
All shops at strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon burglarized
OAKLAND, Calif. - Merchants at a strip mall in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood were up in arms Monday after burglars hit the entire complex before dawn, breaking in through roofs and popping front-door locks. International Plaza at 9th and International has seen its share of crime, but never anything like...
Seven small businesses robbed in Oakland’s Little Saigon
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Seven small businesses in Oakland’s Little Saigon neighborhood were broken into and robbed on Sunday morning, according to Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas. The robberies happened just two weeks after rideshare driver Kon Fung was shot and killed in the same neighborhood. “I am heartbroken by the deliberate targeting of […]
Oakland men arrested in Pacifica for catalytic converter thefts, one suspect escaped
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Two Oakland men were arrested in Pacifica early Sunday morning for stealing catalytic converters, the Pacifica Police Department said in a press release. Jose Morales, 35, and Santiago Valdovinos, 41, were taken into custody, while a third suspect got away. A Pacifica Police Department officer attempted to pull over a Nissan […]
Teen fatally shot in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A 17-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday night in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Brookdale Avenue at around 7 p.m. Arriving officers discovered the boy and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The teen's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not announced an arrest in the case or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
San Mateo deputies seek suspect in assault
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff’s […]
Oakland’s Hotbird restaurant hit with early morning burglary: 'It is frustrating as a small business owner'
The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Arrest made after armed suspect threatens bystanders in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – The Richmond Police Department arrested an armed individual for making threats and slashing multiple tires at a Target parking lot on Sunday according to a Facebook post from the police department, July 31. Officers responded to reports of an armed subject attempting to stab innocent bystanders with a knife after slashing […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco man gets jail time for threatening family wearing BLM shirts in Burlingame restaurant
A San Francisco man will spend two months in jail after threatening a family that was wearing 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts at a Burlingame restaurant in June of 2020. The 56-year-old man was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Officials with the San Mateo District Attorney's Office say the man yelled "blue lives matter" at the family and threatened to shoot them.
Comments / 27