State & local candidate forum to be hosted in Bonifay

BONIFAY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Next Saturday, Holmes County residents will have the chance to come out and meet their candidates running for state and local offices.

Candidates for State Senate District 2, State House District 5, Holmes County Commission District 2 and Holmes School Board Districts 1 and 3 have all been invited to participate.

The Bonifay Women’s Club will host the event at the Bonifay K-8 school on Blue Devil Drive.

Not only will people have the chance to meet their candidates, but there will also be a live cake auction, grilled burgers, drinks and snacks available to purchase. Proceeds will benefit the Bonifay Women’s Club.

The meet-and-greet will begin at 5:00 p.m. and run until 7:00 p.m.

