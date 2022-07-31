Community Hall Road closure due to utility work

abc57.com
nwi.life
Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan
As the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for the 13th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix, a new traffic plan will be introduced to move race teams and fans into Washington Park more efficiently, as well as assist first responders in moving in an out of the park as needed. Executive Director Jack Arnett sited continued growth as the main reason for the new plan.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Parks cancels Ball Band Biergarten concert due to weather
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Wednesday night concert at the Ball Band Biergarten has been cancelled due to weather, the Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department announced. The concert scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to September 7.
abc57.com
Quince Road closed due to construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Construction is set to begin on Quince Road from U.S. 20 and Edison Road August 1st. Work will include tree removal, drainage improvement and roadway milling. The project is expected to take one day, but could spill over into the 2nd. A recommended detour is taking...
abc57.com
Cooling center opens at High Dive Pavilion in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Due to high temperatures throughout Michiana, the city of Elkhart will be opening a cooling center on Wednesday. The cooling center is located at High Dive Pavilion and is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. High Dive is located on 500 East Beardsley Avenue.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line to study new route to South Bend Airport, again
The South Shore Line continues pushing for a more direct route to South Bend Airport but isn't ruling out a future extension to the city's downtown. Mike Noland, the president of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD), says the current route to the east side of the airport was only meant to be temporary but has now been in place for about 30 years. "We go past the airport, farther than we need to go, and we come around the back side, which is 20 grade crossings. And it takes us 12 to 15 minutes extra to travel that, to come in the back side of the airport," Noland told the NICTD board Monday.
abc57.com
Gates Chevrolet breaks ground on new location
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Gates Chevrolet broke ground on a new location on Ireland Road on Tuesday. Officials believe the new dealership will benefit the South Bend community by creating more jobs. In addition to sales, the new location will offer full service and a body shop. There is no...
abc57.com
Bicyclist killed in train accident at Lincoln Avenue crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Officers were dispatched to the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing at 7:28 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a bicycle accident involving a train, according to the Goshen Police Department. Police arrived at 7:31 a.m. to find the bicyclist dead on the scene. Officials have identified the rider...
WNDU
Benton Harbor hosts 7th annual National Night Out
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. (WNDU) - To promote positive relationships between police officers and the community, residents of Benton Harbor and Benton Township were invited to Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park for the city’s 7th annual National Night Out. National Night Out is a campaign held in cities across...
threeriversnews.com
Old library property officially sold to county
THREE RIVERS — Family court and probate court will soon be moving from Centreville to Three Rivers. In a 4-1 vote by the Three Rivers City Commission Monday, commissioners officially approved the final sale of the old Three Rivers Public Library building at 920 W. Michigan Ave. to St. Joseph County for $175,000 to renovate the property into a building for Family Court and its related services.
abc57.com
Cass County Fair continues through Saturday
CASSOPOLIS, Mich.,-- The Cass County Fair continues through Saturday, August 6 on the Cass County Fairgrounds. The fair features 4-H events, shows, local food vendors, thrilling events at the grandstand and more. Exhibits and concessions are open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily. More information on each day's events...
WNDU
$5 million youth sports complex coming to Berrien County
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A youth sports complex is coming to Berrien County. St. Joseph Township officials just approved permits for the $5 million venture Monday night. The St. Joseph Youth Sports Foundation said the complex will be built across from the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA off Maiden Lane.
abc57.com
South Bend offering water testing for lead, copper
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend Department of Public Works is offering residents free water testing for lead and copper. Residents with homes built prior to 1986 are encouraged to participate in the department's sampling pool to test drinking water. Testing kits will be dropped off and...
abc57.com
Indiana State Police accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher
BRISTOL, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police are accepting applications for Regional Dispatcher at the Toll Road Post. This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll Road along with the Bremen District, which covers Elkhart, St. Joseph, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties. The responsibilities of a dispatcher include receiving, recording,...
abc57.com
Pickup truck crashes into house on W. Dubail
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A pickup truck crashed into a house in the 1600 block of W. Dubail early Wednesday morning, according to South Bend Police. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. The residents were home at the time but were not injured. The driver of the truck was not...
abc57.com
Goin's Blueberry Farm honored at Indiana State Fair as 'Featured Farmer'
NORTH JUDSON, Ind.,-- A Michiana blueberry farm is recognized at the Indiana State Fair this year. Goin’s Blueberry Lane in North Judson offers u-pick and ready-pick and sells commercially packed blueberries for wholesale. Kevin and Pat Goin have grown their blueberry farm over the last 42 years. The pair...
abc57.com
2022 Great Cardboard Boat Race set for August 19
ELKHART, Ind. - Crossroads United Way's 12th annual Great Cardboard Boat Race is scheduled for August 19 at the LaSalle Bristol Pond. This year's race begins at 3 p.m. with food trucks available starting at 11 a.m. This is a free event but donations go toward United Way. This year's...
abc57.com
Goshen Historical Society's Museum set to expand and renovate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- A fundraising campaign has been launched by the Goshen Historical Society in order to secure $500,000 in funds to restore the apartments above the historical museum. Changes to the space would include adding an elevator for easy second-floor access as well as restoring the plumbing and heating...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run in Benton Charter Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on Walnut Street on Friday, the Benton Charter Township Police Department announced. At 10:15 p.m., police were called to the area of Walnut and Chicago Avenue for a pedestrian traffic crash. At the scene, officers found the victim, a...
abc57.com
Moped driver injured in crash at Erwin, Johnson Street
ELKHART, Ind. - The driver of a moped was injured in a crash with a vehicle on Saturday night, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 9:46 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Erwin and Johnson Streets for a vehicle crash with personal injuries. At the scene, officers learned...
abc57.com
18-year-old man shot in the area of N. Johnson Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 600 block North Johnson Street for a shots-fired call at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the South Bend Police Department. While officials did not find any injured individuals on North Johnson Street, they were informed about a gunshot victim being...
