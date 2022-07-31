ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man With Loaded AK-47 Arrested Outside Iranian Dissident’s NY Home

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Footage shows robbery suspect’s gun jam as he tries to shoot man in Las Vegas

Footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows a suspect’s attempt to shoot a man foiled as his gun jammed.Police said the man was accosted by the armed suspect as he arrived home, and as he tried to run away, the suspect tried to open fire on him.However, in a stroke of luck for the victim, the intruder’s gun jammed, causing him to abandon his attempt, and instead flee the scene.This video shows the moment as it unfolded on the afternoon of 24 July.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Essex: Police release CCTV of suspect wanted after 39 people found dead in lorry in 2019Police share video highlighting dangers of ‘keyless car theft’Vigils held in Brazil for people killed in police raids
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
GEORGETOWN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Masih Alinejad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ak 47#Loitering#Violent Crime#Ny Home#Iranian#The New York Times
Daily Mail

Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds

The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Killer Told Cops ‘It Was Just a Bit of Fun’ After Pushing Stranger to Her Death

A man who was convicted of killing a stranger when he picked her up and threw her off a pier told police: “I just pushed her, it was just a bit of fun.” Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O’Donnell at Helensburgh Pier in Scotland in April 2021. The 25-year-old victim drowned after sustaining severe neck injuries after she was pushed into the water. Foster, who has a learning disability, was convicted of “culpable homicide” after denying murder. Caitlin McTaggart, who had gone to the pier with O’Donnell, testified in court that they were talking to three men fishing when it appeared Foster was also trying to get involved in the conversation. A“commotion” then followed in which Foster pushed O’Donnell over the railings and someone shouted to McTaggart: “That’s your pal.” “I was screaming at [Foster] to help her,” McTaggart told the court. “He just kept saying: ‘What have I done? I have taken it too far this time. I am going away for a long time.’”Read it at BBC
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Mom of Man Held in Shooting Over Cold McDonald’s Fries Shares Son’s Disturbing Words

The mom of a man in police custody after a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face over an argument about cold french fries has shared her son’s chilling words in the wake of the incident. Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she’d spoken with her 20-year-old son after the Monday night shooting in Brooklyn, which left a 23-year-old fast-food employee fighting for his life. “I talked to my son with the cops,” Fulmore told the New York Post. “My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,” she said. The mother of three boys also explained in detail the events that led up to the shooting. Fulmore said staff laughed at her after she complained that her order of fries was cold, and she phoned her son to say the McDonald’s workers were “playing” with her. She said her son then arrived at the restaurant to confront the employees and, after he left, a staff member “went looking” for him. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot,” Fulmore said. “So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’” Fulmore said someone replied: “Your son.”
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Parkland Shooter’s Lawyers Cry as Victims’ Families Testify

Two of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense lawyers wept in court on Tuesday as relatives of his victims testified about their never-ending pain. “It’s excruciating agony. I am heartbroken. A piece of my heart is missing. My life and my family will never be the same,” Gina Hoyer, mother of slain 15-year-old Luke Hoyer, told the jury that will decide whether Cruz, 23, lives or dies. WPLG reports that Cruz attorneys Tamara Curtis and Nawal Najet Bashiman had to take off their face masks and dab at their tears.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy