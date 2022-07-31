Man With Loaded AK-47 Arrested Outside Iranian Dissident’s NY Home

www.thedailybeast.com
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
'Go to hell,' journalist tells Iran after a man with a loaded rifle was arrested near her Brooklyn home
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad on Monday told the Iranian regime, "Go to hell," just days after authorities informed her a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle was arrested in the Brooklyn neighborhood where she lives with her family, including her stepchildren.
Jail guard describes how Florida school shooter attacked him
A jail guard testified Wednesday that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz attacked him with little warning nine months after Cruz murdered 17 students and staff at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago and tried to wrest away his electric stun gun. As jurors in Cruz's death...
Footage shows robbery suspect’s gun jam as he tries to shoot man in Las Vegas
Footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows a suspect’s attempt to shoot a man foiled as his gun jammed.Police said the man was accosted by the armed suspect as he arrived home, and as he tried to run away, the suspect tried to open fire on him.However, in a stroke of luck for the victim, the intruder’s gun jammed, causing him to abandon his attempt, and instead flee the scene.This video shows the moment as it unfolded on the afternoon of 24 July.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Essex: Police release CCTV of suspect wanted after 39 people found dead in lorry in 2019Police share video highlighting dangers of ‘keyless car theft’Vigils held in Brazil for people killed in police raids
Teenage killers grin as they are jailed for life after stabbing schoolboy, 14, to death with a sword hidden in a walking stick
Two teenagers grinned as they were sentenced to life in prison after they stabbed a schoolboy to death with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou, 14, died after being confronted and stabbed by the two teenagers on Barking Road in Canning Town, east London, on Friday 23 April last year.
After a Year of Planning, Man Lured His Mother to Apartment to Beat and Stab Her to Death: Police
A man lured his mother to visit his apartment, then he beat her with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife, cops say. Defendant Logan Lopez, 24, was “matter of fact with detectives” about killing Mary Beth Lopez, 53, said a spokeswoman for the Clearwater Police Department in Florida. He allegedly said he planned this murder for about a year.
Chilling update in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler and ex after Walmart trip as ‘domestic violence’ revealed
AN EX-LOVER - who went missing with a mom and their toddler - allegedly attacked the mom's current fiancé with a knife 2021, according to interviews and police documents obtained by The Sun. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and their two-year-old daughter Lydia seemingly vanished after they supposedly...
Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified
A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
Man Claims That Dismembered Girlfriend, Who Was Found In Fridge, Went In 'On Her Own'
Daryl Jones claimed that Kristy Jefferson, who was found dismembered and decomposing in a fridge placed in the hallway by his apartment, climbed into the appliance "on her own." A Pennsylvania man whose girlfriend was found dismembered and decaying in an abandoned refrigerator by his apartment has claimed that she...
Two people found dead after three kids hiding in home made terrified 911 call when gunman opened fire in their house
THREE children were saved from a home where two people were killed after they made chilling 911 calls to police. SWAT teams scrambled to find murder suspect Javier Acevedo, 49, after receiving calls from juveniles who said they were hiding from a gunman inside the house. The first call was...
Daughter’s chilling claim before ‘bludgeoning her own mom, 66, to death with hammer after cops discover body under bed’
A DAUGHTER accused of bludgeoning her mom to death with a hammer believed she was possessed by demons, cops said. Silma Garcia, 66, was found under her bed in her apartment in the Bronx on July 15. Her daughter Charlene Novoa, 26, had scratches on her face and told officers...
Three more charged in case of 911 operator allegedly failing to send ambulance to dying woman’s rural home
Authorities have charged three more people in connection with the 911 operator who allegedly failed to dispatch an ambulance to a Pennsylvania woman who required medical attention in 2020 and later died. A Greene County detective filed a rare charge of involuntary manslaughter against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg,...
Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds
The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
Arizona Man Sentenced for Brutal Murder of Kindergarten Teacher Who Offered House as Collateral to Bail Him Out of Jail
A 32-year-old Arizona man will spend the rest of his life behind bars. He admitted that he brutally killed an elementary school teacher after she put up her house as collateral to bail him out of jail five years ago. Charlie Malzahn was ordered to serve a sentence of life...
Killer Told Cops ‘It Was Just a Bit of Fun’ After Pushing Stranger to Her Death
A man who was convicted of killing a stranger when he picked her up and threw her off a pier told police: “I just pushed her, it was just a bit of fun.” Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O’Donnell at Helensburgh Pier in Scotland in April 2021. The 25-year-old victim drowned after sustaining severe neck injuries after she was pushed into the water. Foster, who has a learning disability, was convicted of “culpable homicide” after denying murder. Caitlin McTaggart, who had gone to the pier with O’Donnell, testified in court that they were talking to three men fishing when it appeared Foster was also trying to get involved in the conversation. A“commotion” then followed in which Foster pushed O’Donnell over the railings and someone shouted to McTaggart: “That’s your pal.” “I was screaming at [Foster] to help her,” McTaggart told the court. “He just kept saying: ‘What have I done? I have taken it too far this time. I am going away for a long time.’”Read it at BBC
Mom of Man Held in Shooting Over Cold McDonald’s Fries Shares Son’s Disturbing Words
The mom of a man in police custody after a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face over an argument about cold french fries has shared her son’s chilling words in the wake of the incident. Lisa Fulmore, 40, said she’d spoken with her 20-year-old son after the Monday night shooting in Brooklyn, which left a 23-year-old fast-food employee fighting for his life. “I talked to my son with the cops,” Fulmore told the New York Post. “My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened,” she said. The mother of three boys also explained in detail the events that led up to the shooting. Fulmore said staff laughed at her after she complained that her order of fries was cold, and she phoned her son to say the McDonald’s workers were “playing” with her. She said her son then arrived at the restaurant to confront the employees and, after he left, a staff member “went looking” for him. “The next thing you know, maybe like 10 minutes later, you hear a gunshot,” Fulmore said. “So I ran to the door. I said, ‘Who’s shooting?’” Fulmore said someone replied: “Your son.”
Parkland Shooter’s Lawyers Cry as Victims’ Families Testify
Two of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s defense lawyers wept in court on Tuesday as relatives of his victims testified about their never-ending pain. “It’s excruciating agony. I am heartbroken. A piece of my heart is missing. My life and my family will never be the same,” Gina Hoyer, mother of slain 15-year-old Luke Hoyer, told the jury that will decide whether Cruz, 23, lives or dies. WPLG reports that Cruz attorneys Tamara Curtis and Nawal Najet Bashiman had to take off their face masks and dab at their tears.
Black man beaten by police after allegedly running stop sign suffering ‘severe psychological trauma,’ dad says
Brandon Calloway had traveled halfway across Tennessee, along with his girlfriend and her friend, to stay with his dad for a night when he decided to pick up a DoorDash order so he could treat his girlfriend to a nice dinner while in town. But while returning from the delivery,...
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Tucker Carlson: Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Didn’t Murder George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 of murdering George Floyd, but on Tuesday night Fox News host Tucker Carlson insisted that Chauvin didn’t murder anyone, complaining that “we have to pretend” like he did.Speaking to Fox colleague Laura Ingraham, who was in Minneapolis and had spoken with a pair of police officers, Carlson asked about conditions in the city more than two years after the protests and riots in the wake of Floyd’s murder.“I was stunned at how bad it is in certain parts of Minneapolis,” Ingraham said, adding later that the situation was “all...
