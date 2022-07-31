ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in Pennsylvania: Jerry Knowles

By James Wesser
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdW00_0gzl4NBD00

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how four of Pennsylvania’s top universities got $600 million in state funding from the budget and an extra $40 million on top of that. He will also talk about How parents who pay for childcare will be able to get a new tax credit starting in 2023.

He will then be joined by Republican State Representative Jerry Knowles.

This Week In Pennsylvania: Nick Pisciottano

Then, analysts Chris Nicolas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

You can watch the show with the player above!

