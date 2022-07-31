Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres

www.kltv.com
KLTV
WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview
Today marks 15 years since 2 Noonday volunteer firefighters killed in house fire. Wednesday marks 15 years since two East Texas volunteer firemen died while fighting a house fire. Lufkin City Council unanimously approves new city manager. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Lufkin City Council has unanimously approved the...
scttx.com
Firefighters Working to Curtail Forest Fire on CR 1005, 1024 (Contained)
August 2, 2022 - According to Texas A&M Forest Service, this fire is 100% contained and ended up involving 35 acres. Center Fire Department and Forest Service personnel are actively fighting a forest fire off CR 1005 and CR 1024 on August 2, 2022. The fire is suspected to have...
Longview firefighters deployed to fight fires across Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from July 22, 2022. For the last two weeks, eight firefighters from the Longview Fire Department have been fighting wildfires across the state. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said four of the eight Longview firefighters have returned from fighting the wildfires in...
20-acre Wood County fire now contained, residents can return
UPDATE: The fire is contained and all are clear to return to their residences, according to the fire marshal. WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Emergency fire evacuation has been issued for residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Wood County. According to Texas A&M Forest service incident viewer the fire is 20 acres and 0% […]
Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
KLTV
Today marks 15 years since 2 Noonday volunteer firefighters killed in house fire
The Lufkin City Council has unanimously approved the appointment of Kevin Gee to the position of city manager. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum is on scene at a brush fire on Toler Road in Longview. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 16 hours ago.
KLTV
Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler
LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
KTAL
Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
KLTV
Gilmer To Restrict Watering
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Artist's rendering shows proposed model for new Smith County courthouse. Updated: 2 hours ago. An artist's rendering shows what the...
Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound lane closure slows traffic on I-20 in Gregg County
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a two-vehicle accident on I-20 eastbound. The inside lane of traffic is closed at around mile marker 582 at FM-3053.
KLTV
City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession
TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).
KLTV
Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said.
KLTV
Drought Preventive Measures
Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. “The...
Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
Report: Man in diaper, surgical mask seen running from Tyler backyard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a residence July 28 at approximately 1:50 p.m. for potential criminal trespassing. According to a police report, the homeowner advised the deputy that when he left his house, he saw a white man run from his backyard through the bushes and into a […]
Accident causes lane closure north of Jacksonville
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The outside lane of Highway 69 southbound, north of Jacksonville is closed due to an accident, according to the TxDOT Tyler. A power line pole is hanging onto the roadway, and officials said it is expected to be cleared Tuesday by 1:15 p.m.
KLTV
Pilot crash lands Cessna near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall. Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.
KLTV
WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about $38,000 in donations that were distributed to eight local nonprofit organizations. The money was collected via excess funds provided by area donors supporting this year’s Memorial Day event.
