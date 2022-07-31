ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Cause not yet determined for Longview grass fire that burned 8 acres

By Erin Wides
KLTV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview

Today marks 15 years since 2 Noonday volunteer firefighters killed in house fire. Wednesday marks 15 years since two East Texas volunteer firemen died while fighting a house fire. Lufkin City Council unanimously approves new city manager. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Lufkin City Council has unanimously approved the...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview firefighters deployed to fight fires across Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from July 22, 2022. For the last two weeks, eight firefighters from the Longview Fire Department have been fighting wildfires across the state. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said four of the eight Longview firefighters have returned from fighting the wildfires in...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Grass Fire#Fire Trucks#Fire Engines
CBS19

Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Emergency crews respond to small explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews have responded to a small explosion that happened on a boat on Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the incident happened on a boat located near the 16200 block of Big Oak Bay Road near the boat ramp. Brooks said that dispatch noted no fatalities and no major injuries had been reported and he emphasized that all occupants of the boat were safe and able to get away from the scene.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Emergency units respond to reported boat explosion on Lake Tyler

LAKE TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency units with the Chapel Hill and Whitehouse Fire Departments responded to Lake Tyler late Sunday afternoon in regards to a reported “boat explosion.” Chapel Hill VFD said that no injuries have been reported and that the boat’s occupants were all rescued safely. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Longview, TX
KTAL

Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Gilmer To Restrict Watering

Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Artist's rendering shows proposed model for new Smith County courthouse. Updated: 2 hours ago. An artist's rendering shows what the...
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Crews responding to fire off Gilmer Rd. in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Crews are responding to a large fire in North Longview. According to witnesses, the fire broke out close to the intersection of Toler Rd. and Gilmer Rd., near McWhorter Park. The fire is behind a new Starbuck's and near Havoline Xpress Lube and Subway on Gilmer...
KLTV

City of Tyler announces road closures for deputy funeral procession

TYLER, Texas - On Friday, August 5th at approximately Noon, several streets in Tyler will be closed for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. The procession for Deputy Bustos will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Hwy. The procession will turn left onto Troup Hwy at S. Beckham Ave and then right onto S. Broadway Ave. The procession will continue to Front St where it will take a left and travel outside of the City of Tyler. It will then turn right onto Patton Ln and end at Memorial Park Cemetery on Hwy 64 W (see attached map).
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gilmer residents asked to voluntarily conserve water

The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said.
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Drought Preventive Measures

Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge to ask commissioners to call November bond election for new courthouse. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. “The...
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Firefighters working 10-acre fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several fire departments and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management are working to contain a 10-acre grass fire on Friday in Rusk County. The blaze is on FM 850 and FM 2276. The following officials are assisting: New London Volunteer Fire Department, Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Pilot crash lands Cessna near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall. Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about $38,000 in donations that were distributed to eight local nonprofit organizations. The money was collected via excess funds provided by area donors supporting this year’s Memorial Day event.
GREGG COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy