ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM Really Doesn’t Want People Flipping Hummer EVs

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULIjO_0gzl481Z00
A GMC Hummer EV SUV. GMC

Usually when the word “flipping” is used in conjunction with vehicles, it has to do with the effects of a crash. (And if not that, it might be in reference to what one driver might do to another driver who frustrated them.) But with increased demand for electric vehicles and supply chain issues slowing new vehicle production in recent quarters, flipping has taken on a whole new context — with some EV owners making a tidy profit from reselling their EV shortly after buying it.

All of that helps explain why GM is taking steps to make sure Hummer EV buyers don’t immediately flip their pickup or SUV for a profit. As Engadget reports, the automaker has announced a number of steps to crack down on this behavior, including altering how certain warranties are transferred and preventing flippers from placing future orders.

Hummer EVs aren’t the only GM vehicles affected by this. CorvetteBlogger recently published a letter by Steve Carlisle, President of GM North America, to the company’s dealerships. It outlined new policies for the Cadillac Escalade-V, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, and GMC Hummer EV (SUT and SUV) to act as a deterrent from would-be flippers.

“[O]n certain high demand enthusiast products, we are limiting the transferability of certain warranties and barring the seller from placing future sold orders or reservations for certain high demand models (as identified by GM) if the vehicle is resold within the first 12 months of ownership,” Carlisle wrote. He also stated that further details would be forthcoming.

Could this become a model throughout the industry? It’ll be interesting to see how this policy pans out.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

All Airlines Should Copy What Southwest Just Announced

All those flight credits you racked up during Covid (the early years) and this summer of travel hell? Southwest Airlines just announced that you can keep ’em and use ’em pretty much whenever you want. In a move that’s believed to be the first of its kind on...
TRAVEL
gmauthority.com

GM Design Team Releases Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Build Pictures

GM recently pulled the sheets on the new Cadillac Celestiq show car, giving us an eyeful of the Cadillac brand’s upcoming all-electric flagship sedan. Now, the GM Design team is lifting the veil on the design and build process behind the new Cadillac Celstiq show car with the following photos.
WARREN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Hummer Ev#Engadget#Gm North America#Cadillac#Chevrolet#Gmc Hummer Ev Lrb Sut
CarBuzz.com

GM's EV Conversion Kit Will Be Much Better Than Ford's

The world is going electric and it's not just automakers that are heading that way. In fact, the aftermarket has shown a desire to join the electric revolution too, and General Motors wants to capitalize by offering a comprehensive conversion kit that will make it very easy to upgrade your old jalopy to an EV fit for the modern age. A couple of years ago, Chevrolet revealed an EV-converted K5 Blazer at SEMA to showcase its eCrate motor. The idea was that you'd buy an electric powertrain that you could replace your combustion engine with. But besides the news that Lingenfelter Performance Engineering would be an accredited installer for GM's eCrate, we've heard next to nothing. Fortunately, plans are still very much in motion.
CARS
MotorAuthority

GM threatens dealers, would be flippers, with non-transferrable warranties

General Motors is pushing back against dealerships looking to mark up high-demand models, including the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, and 2022 GMC Hummer EV. GM is threatening to limit the transfer of warranties and withhold future allocations if dealers facilitate the reselling of these models within 12 months of delivery.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years

Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Bronco Owner Appalled At Poor Quality Of His SUV

We can't think of another vehicle that has caused quite as big a stir as the Ford Bronco. Dearborn's talented off-roader has wormed its way into the hearts of many and it's easy to see why. The retro styling is delightful and the level of personalization on offer lets you specify truly unique vehicles. What's more, it demonstrates remarkable skill when traversing the road less traveled.
DEARBORN, MI
24/7 Wall St.

GM Stumbles, Future Grim

The future of the American car industry is grim, at least as measured by stock prices. GM’s share price has dropped 40% this year, and Ford’s by nearly as much. Ford has a powerful horse in the race for electric vehicle market share. GM does not. CNBC recently ran an article titled: “GM is far […]
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet

Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

Ford Faces Problem With Bronco

The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
CARS
InsideHook

How Much Salary Will Deshaun Watson’s Suspension Cost Him?

In somewhat of a rarity in terms of timing, news leaked out on Monday morning that U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson has ruled Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. The ruling comes more than two years after the Cleveland Browns quarterback,...
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy