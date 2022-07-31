ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

Miss Fulton County Fair opens annual event

By Canton Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
LEWISTOWN — Earlier this week, the 2022 Miss Fulton County Fair Queen, Emily Porter and members of the fair board officially opened the 117th Fulton County Fair.

Porter was crowned Monday night during the Miss Fulton County pageant.

