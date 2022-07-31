Red Flag Warning issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Gas prices affect outdoor recreation for some, no effect for others
Gas prices have increased 33% nationwide since the same time last year, and about 37% in Montana and that could affect how much people are able to use her campers and boats.
Smoke plume from Clover Fire in Madison County seen for miles
Smoke was visible for miles Sunday from the 900-acre Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County. Red flag conditions including high winds flamed the lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, but burning stayed within the containment lines, officials reported in a press release. One spot fire was detected and quickly addressed.
Helicopter rescues stranded cars for Montana residents
After 37 days, residents of the small community of Alpine at East Rosebud Lake were reunited with their stranded cars after they hired a helicopter to lift them one-by-one over the washed-out road.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Storage Unit Break-ins: Is Yours Secure?
You might want to check the security of your storage unit facility to make sure it's protecting your valuables. Today, August 2nd, Madison County Sheriff's Office reported a series of break-ins at several storage unit facilities. The crimes are currently under investigation, but the information about the culprits is limited. We have to ask: could this spread to Gallatin County?
Officials release attendance numbers from Big Sky Country State Fair
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials with the Big Sky Country State Fair released attendance numbers from last month's fair in Bozeman. They report a 17% decrease from the previous year, with 40,100 people attending in 2022, down from 48,246 in 2021. Food and carnival sales saw increases of 16% and...
The American Dream: La Palmita opens Billings location
BILLINGS - It's the "American Dream" come true for Ricardo Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who established his restaurant in Red Lodge more than 10 years ago. Now, he's opened a location in Billings. I had the opportunity to sit down with him ahead of the grand opening of his new...
Montana's 'Great Whites': 80 million years ago sharks roamed our area
The Western Interior Seaway occurred about 70-80 million years ago, ran through Billings and was home to several different species of sharks as well as other marine life.
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
5 easy trails to try in Billings
Billings has over 30 trails throughout the city and can be a fun way to get some light exercise. AllTrails lists some of the best biking and walking trails in the Magic City. Here are the top five that are considered easy trails:. Swords Park Trail is located on the...
Rimrock mall in Billings updates hours
The Rimrock Mall announced Wednesday it would be changing its hours of operations starting August 22. The mall will open at 11 am and close at 8 pm on Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Previous hours were from 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm Sunday. Devin Hartley said this decision was made to align more closely with department store hours.
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
2 injured in crash on Poly Drive in Billings
A two-vehicle crash briefly closed Poly Drive at Magnolia Place Monday morning. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m.
Bozeman Police continue the investigation into Walmart shooting
The Bozeman Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, that Sunday's shooting at Walmart is still an ongoing investigation.
2 women admit armed robbery of Billings Heights casino
Federal prosecutors alleged in court documents that on March 20, Fetter and Ramirez entered the Magic Diamond Casino, and Fetter removed five bottles of Southern Comfort liquor from a shelf.
Victim of fatal I-90 multi-car crash in Billings ID'd
UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 2 P.M. Yellowstone County Deputy and Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim of the fatal crash that happened on I-90 in Billings Wednesday. The victim was identified as Uwe Rolf Krahe, 59, of Billings. His cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bozeman Police asking for public help
ALERT: BOZEMAN POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN RECENT WALMART SHOOTING. Please read the attached Facebook post by the Bozeman police department. Detectives are asking for any information in this case.
Domestic dispute in Twin Bridges
An incident of domestic violence at the King’s Motel in Twin Bridges was reported by motel owners Jeffrey and Mindy Mills. The incident, according to Mills, began this morning when they heard a female screaming “No!.... Help me!” The female and the male had arrived to the motel the evening before in a car with Illinois plates, and booked a room for the evening.
