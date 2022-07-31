Red Flag Warning issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

The Rimrock Mall announced Wednesday it would be changing its hours of operations starting August 22. The mall will open at 11 am and close at 8 pm on Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Previous hours were from 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm Sunday. Devin Hartley said this decision was made to align more closely with department store hours.

