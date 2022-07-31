ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Horn County, MT

Red Flag Warning issued for Beartooth Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties

As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings

Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Smoke plume from Clover Fire in Madison County seen for miles

Smoke was visible for miles Sunday from the 900-acre Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County. Red flag conditions including high winds flamed the lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, but burning stayed within the containment lines, officials reported in a press release. One spot fire was detected and quickly addressed.
MADISON COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
County
Fallon County, MT
County
Stillwater County, MT
County
Carbon County, MT
County
Golden Valley County, MT
County
Sweet Grass County, MT
County
Treasure County, MT
County
Harding County, SD
County
Powder River County, MT
County
Park County, MT
County
Carter County, MT
County
Big Horn County, MT
County
Gallatin County, MT
County
Custer County, MT
County
Rosebud County, MT
County
Wheatland County, MT
County
Musselshell County, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Storage Unit Break-ins: Is Yours Secure?

You might want to check the security of your storage unit facility to make sure it's protecting your valuables. Today, August 2nd, Madison County Sheriff's Office reported a series of break-ins at several storage unit facilities. The crimes are currently under investigation, but the information about the culprits is limited. We have to ask: could this spread to Gallatin County?
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Officials release attendance numbers from Big Sky Country State Fair

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials with the Big Sky Country State Fair released attendance numbers from last month's fair in Bozeman. They report a 17% decrease from the previous year, with 40,100 people attending in 2022, down from 48,246 in 2021. Food and carnival sales saw increases of 16% and...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custer National Forest#Red Flag Warning#National Weather Service#Gallatin National Forest#Mdt#Crow Indian Reservation#Custer Natl Forest#Northern Rosebud#Northwest Sd Fire Zone
KULR8

The American Dream: La Palmita opens Billings location

BILLINGS - It's the "American Dream" come true for Ricardo Garcia, a Mexican immigrant who established his restaurant in Red Lodge more than 10 years ago. Now, he's opened a location in Billings. I had the opportunity to sit down with him ahead of the grand opening of his new...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana

Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

5 easy trails to try in Billings

Billings has over 30 trails throughout the city and can be a fun way to get some light exercise. AllTrails lists some of the best biking and walking trails in the Magic City. Here are the top five that are considered easy trails:. Swords Park Trail is located on the...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
yourbigsky.com

Rimrock mall in Billings updates hours

The Rimrock Mall announced Wednesday it would be changing its hours of operations starting August 22. The mall will open at 11 am and close at 8 pm on Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Previous hours were from 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm Sunday. Devin Hartley said this decision was made to align more closely with department store hours.
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana

Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Victim of fatal I-90 multi-car crash in Billings ID'd

UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 2 P.M. Yellowstone County Deputy and Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim of the fatal crash that happened on I-90 in Billings Wednesday. The victim was identified as Uwe Rolf Krahe, 59, of Billings. His cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
yourbigsky.com

Bozeman Police asking for public help

ALERT: BOZEMAN POLICE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP IN RECENT WALMART SHOOTING. Please read the attached Facebook post by the Bozeman police department. Detectives are asking for any information in this case.
BOZEMAN, MT
madisoniannews.com

Domestic dispute in Twin Bridges

An incident of domestic violence at the King’s Motel in Twin Bridges was reported by motel owners Jeffrey and Mindy Mills. The incident, according to Mills, began this morning when they heard a female screaming “No!.... Help me!” The female and the male had arrived to the motel the evening before in a car with Illinois plates, and booked a room for the evening.
TWIN BRIDGES, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy