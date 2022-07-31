ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Horn County, WY

Red Flag Warning issued for Big Horn National Forest, Sheridan County, Casper BLM by NWS

 2 days ago
Sheridan Media

Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties

As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Grizzlies Moved After Killing Sheep, Cattle Near Yellowstone

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two male grizzly bears that killed livestock in separate incidents in the Cody and Pinedale regions of Wyoming were captured and relocated to remote drainages near Yellowstone National Park on Sunday and Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow

Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
GILLETTE, WY
103.7 The Hawk

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
county17.com

2 dogs rescued from Echeta Road trailer home fire Tuesday morning

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two small dogs were evacuated from a fire that occurred Tuesday morning at a singlewide trailer home in the 1600 block of Echeta Road. Gillette Police Department’s Animal Control Officer Mandie Baker said at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday that she delivered two small dogs of unknown breeds to the animal shelter until the owner can come pick them up.
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Campbell County divorces through July 23

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted July 17 through July 23. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. George...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Life Lessons From The Park County Fair In Powell, Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fina Blain has scratches up and down her bare arms. They are very visible on a hot Friday in July. “They’re from my rabbit,” Fina explains, putting on a sweatshirt despite the heat in the show barn at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell. The sweatshirt protects her from the fluffy bunny’s sharp claws that have marked up both her arms, as well as her mom’s face.
POWELL, WY
county17.com

Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)

Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Campbell County, Wyoming Has One of the Highest Foreclosure Rates in the Nation

The worst inflation in 40 years has led to cascading effects, with consumer sentiment declining and gross domestic product decreasing in the first quarter of this year. While the Federal Reserve has been raising rates to tame inflation, this has resulted in higher mortgage rates. Combined, these factors appear to be cooling the U.S. housing market after white-hot demand in the past two years sent prices skyward.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 1

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Changes Plea to Amended Charge in District Court

A change of plea hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man involved in an incident in downtown Sheridan earlier this year. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 13, 40-year-old Jack Kekich was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated...
SHERIDAN, WY

