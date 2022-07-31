Red Flag Warning issued for Big Horn National Forest, Sheridan County, Casper BLM by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Sheridan Media
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
county17.com
Sugarloaf Fire grows to 699 acres in Wyoming; more growth on all edges expected Tuesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Sugarloaf Fire burning near Laramie Peak has grown to 699 acres, a Tuesday morning update from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Three shows. The fire is 19% contained and has 454 personnel assigned to it. A variety of aircraft is supporting response to...
county17.com
Water main break leads to emergency street closure east of CAM-PLEX
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A water main break prompted an emergency closure Aug. 2 of the stretch of Fox Park Avenue between Boxelder Road and Highway 51 in Gillette. The avenue is just east of the CAM-PLEX, which is at 1635 Reata Drive. A street closure form County 17 received...
cowboystatedaily.com
Grizzlies Moved After Killing Sheep, Cattle Near Yellowstone
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two male grizzly bears that killed livestock in separate incidents in the Cody and Pinedale regions of Wyoming were captured and relocated to remote drainages near Yellowstone National Park on Sunday and Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Game and Fish.
county17.com
Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow
Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
county17.com
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
county17.com
National gas price falls for 7th week; Gillette station offers cheapest price in Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The U.S. national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen for the seventh consecutive week, coming in 15.9 cents cheaper from a week ago to $4.17, price tracker GasBuddy reported Monday. The national average for a gallon of diesel also fell, down 14.8 cents in the last week to $5.27.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
county17.com
2 dogs rescued from Echeta Road trailer home fire Tuesday morning
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two small dogs were evacuated from a fire that occurred Tuesday morning at a singlewide trailer home in the 1600 block of Echeta Road. Gillette Police Department’s Animal Control Officer Mandie Baker said at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday that she delivered two small dogs of unknown breeds to the animal shelter until the owner can come pick them up.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through July 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted July 17 through July 23. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. George...
cowboystatedaily.com
Life Lessons From The Park County Fair In Powell, Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fina Blain has scratches up and down her bare arms. They are very visible on a hot Friday in July. “They’re from my rabbit,” Fina explains, putting on a sweatshirt despite the heat in the show barn at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell. The sweatshirt protects her from the fluffy bunny’s sharp claws that have marked up both her arms, as well as her mom’s face.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (7/15/22 – 7/29/22)
Gillette, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Campbell County, Wyoming Has One of the Highest Foreclosure Rates in the Nation
The worst inflation in 40 years has led to cascading effects, with consumer sentiment declining and gross domestic product decreasing in the first quarter of this year. While the Federal Reserve has been raising rates to tame inflation, this has resulted in higher mortgage rates. Combined, these factors appear to be cooling the U.S. housing market after white-hot demand in the past two years sent prices skyward.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 1
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Man Changes Plea to Amended Charge in District Court
A change of plea hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man involved in an incident in downtown Sheridan earlier this year. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On March 13, 40-year-old Jack Kekich was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated...
cowboystatedaily.com
By Her Voting Record, Liz Cheney Is A Staunch Conservative But Her Rift With Trump May Be Too Much To Overcome
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The emotional weight of the moment was too much for U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, breaking into tears as standing ovations rang down from the audience at the groundbreaking of The Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell Saturday. Among...
county17.com
CCH says comments over potential 25% up-front payment requirement taken out of context
Gillette, Wyo.— Campbell County Health on Friday objected to comments recently published in local news alleging they could be planning to require patients to pay a quarter of their care costs upfront. The comments, made by interim-Chief Financial Officer Rob Lebron and published on July 26 by the Gillette...
