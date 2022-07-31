Red Flag Warning issued for Big Horn National Forest, Sheridan County, Casper BLM by NWS

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fina Blain has scratches up and down her bare arms. They are very visible on a hot Friday in July. “They’re from my rabbit,” Fina explains, putting on a sweatshirt despite the heat in the show barn at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell. The sweatshirt protects her from the fluffy bunny’s sharp claws that have marked up both her arms, as well as her mom’s face.

POWELL, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO