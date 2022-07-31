ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulist priests celebrate their last Mass at Ohio State's Newman Center

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Hundreds of parishioners packed the St. Thomas More Newman Center at Ohio State University on Sunday for the the final Mass observed by Paulist priests as the diocese looks to change the vision of the campus ministry.

Some parishioners said after the Mass that they felt empty and confused about the direction of the center, which serves Ohio State students, faculty and staff, as well as community members.

The Paulists, an order of Roman Catholic priests, received several standing ovations from parishioners before and during the Mass, which was live-streamed over the internet.

Local Paulist priests were joined by the Rev. René Constanza, president of the Paulist Fathers order, who led the Mass.

Read more: Six things to know about the leadership change at Ohio State's Newman Center

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus announced in June that the Paulist Fathers would no longer be leading the center that they'd been running for over 65 years.

A spokesperson for the diocese declined to comment further via email Sunday.

Last Mass for the Paulists

"This is a very sad day, but also one filled with joy," Constanza said at the beginning of Mass. "Our presence (in Columbus) goes way back, and guess what? Our mission ... will continue."

The Rev. Ed Nowak, a Paulist father assigned to the parish and former director of the center, reflected on Sunday's reading from the Gospel of Luke, which is a parable about the need for Christians to reject the material world in service to God.

"The challenge for us is not to cling to the Paulist Fathers here," Nowak said during his homily. "But to cling to the spiritual fruits that have been borne out of the past 66 years."

Under the Paulist Fathers, appointed by the diocese to run the church in 1956, the Newman Center was one of two parishes in the Diocese of Columbus to be rated as LGBTQ-friendly by New Ways Ministry, a Catholic outreach group that advocates for the inclusion of LGBTQ people within the church.

Adam Jardy: All no longer feel welcomed at LGBTQ-friendly parish

Nowak said during his homily that one of the spiritual fruits of the Newman Center was a spirit of inclusivity.

"The city of Columbus, the Diocese of Columbus, the United States — the whole world needs this message of inclusivity, of God's mercy and love and justice for all," Nowak said. "You have experienced that here and will go out and carry that experience out to the world wherever you go."

Bishop Earl Fernandes, who was installed in May this year, appointed a new leader for the Newman Center and said it will have a new vision going forward. The Paulists are expected to move out by the end of August.

The Rev. Adam Streitenberger, the diocese's director of evangelization, took over as executive director of the Newman Center on July 12 and is charged with focusing the ministry on evangelization to Ohio State students and increasing vocations, or those interested in serving the church as priests or religious sisters.

The diocese said it offered the Paulist Fathers the opportunity to stay under Streitenberger, but the group declined.

Many parishioners of the St. Thomas More Newman Center expressed shock, confusion and anger at the change, with many writing letters to the editor in The Columbus Dispatch saying they felt the decision left them "out in the cold."

Letters: From 'moral outrage' to surprise — era ending at LGBTQ-friendly parish for new vision

Ohio State student Alex Wimel, 21, said after Mass Sunday that the Paulist priests were a key part of him developing his faith as a college student. He said he was "not a big fan" of the decision change the parish's leadership.

"I'm kind of just trying to keep an open mind just hoping that you know, maybe there's something that I don't understand that (the bishop is) going for," Wimel said.

Wimel said a Catholic church should try to draw as many new people in as possible, and he was not certain that the new plan to increase vocations will work. It may have the opposite effect, he said.

"I'm kind of worried that that focus will discourage new people from coming," he said. "A Catholic church ... should bring new people in, show them the benefits you can bring to their life not necessarily trying to like make them feel like they should be a priest or something necessarily, because I think if you're new to the church, that's not really gonna resonate."

What's next?

Several of the Paulist priests will relocate, Constanza said. Nowak will become the superior of the Paulist Center in Boston. The Rev. Evan Cummings will be reassigned to the order's main church in New York City and the Rev. Jimmy Hsu will study Catholic canon law at Catholic American University in Washington, D.C. to become a canon lawyer.

The Rev. Vinny McKiernan, who has been with the center for over 30 years, announced that he will remain in Columbus, staying with a local family.

"I'm not a square, I'm around," McKiernan said during the Mass.

Several parishioners expressed concern about what is next, especially non-students who said they now feel they no longer have a place at the center.

Greg Stype, a member for nearly 50 years and part of the director's advisory council, said members of the parish were working to stay together as a community and were planning to hold discussions in the coming weeks about the course they want to follow.

Next week, parishioners plan to gather at the Gateway Film Center , to watch a live-streamed Mass celebrated by the Paulists in New York City, Stype said.

"Paulists have a very, very special charism that includes outreach and includes forgiveness," Stype said. "And so it'll be hard for any of us to go to a church where you don't have that equal sense of 'all are welcome.'"

Joseph and Julia Burns, both 75, have been long-term members of the parish — Joseph Burns attended the church in the 1960s. They drive 25 minutes to Mass every Sunday , passing other churches along the way.

Now, they said, they aren't sure if they will remain Catholic.

"I've always kind of loved the Catholic Church, but never as much as here," Julia Burns said.

Nowak said in an interview after Mass that the Paulists have been encouraging people of the parish to remain practicing Catholics.

"But yeah, it's really difficult when you your local bishop doesn't seem to care about you," Nowak said.

Nowak said he and other Paulists were "humbled" by the outpouring of support by parishioners.

"It's it's just a unique community experience that again, I think, if you really wanted to get into evangelization, you'd be asking why they're not duplicating this at every single parish," Nowak said.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Paulist priests celebrate their last Mass at Ohio State's Newman Center

