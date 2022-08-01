ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yolanda Hadid Returned To Social Media, Nine Months After An "Altercation" With Zayn Malik Made Headlines

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

Yolanda Hadid is back on Instagram after a "nine-month social media hiatus."

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Back in October of last year, reports emerged of an altercation between Yolanda and her daughter Gigi Hadid's then-partner, Zayn Malik. Zayn pled guilty to four counts of harassment after the incident, saying in a statement that he "agreed to not contest claims" for the safety of his daughter, but elsewhere denied striking Yolanda.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

Amid her hiatus, Yolanda further faced the wrath of social media in March after her daughter Bella revealed that she got a nose job when she was just 14 — which she has now come to regret.

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

As her Instagram page currently stands, Yolanda's last post was on Bella's birthday — a few weeks before everything with Zayn went public. "Coming back from a 9-month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life," she began the caption.

Yolanda Hadid / Via instagram.com

Yolanda then mentioned the death of her mom in August 2019 and her Lyme disease diagnosis, writing, "After the loss of my mother, I really struggled with depression followed by a Lyme relapse...the emotional stress and grief strongly [affected] my immune system."

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life," she continued. "This has been a wonderful reset, time to break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day."

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance

"Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life. Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and — most importantly — time with my family."

Noam Galai / Getty Images

"I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up [to]," she concluded.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance

Both Gigi and Bella supported the post, via a like and a comment respectively:

Yolanda Hadid / Via instagram.com

Well okay!

