Detroit, MI

Watch: Live interview with Jerry Jacobs from Detroit Lions Podcast training camp party

By Jeff Risdon
 5 days ago
Saturday night provided a treat for the fans who packed the Uptown Grille in Commerce Township for the sixth annual Detroit Lions Podcast training camp party. Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs appeared live for a Q&A period that also featured “Voice of the Lions” Dan Miller leading the interview.

We asked Jacobs about his recovery from a torn ACL and how he keeps a positive mindset about not being ready for the start of training camp. Jacobs shared some great insight on the defensive back room and the dynamics between the coaches and players under Dan Campbell.

It’s a great, candid 30 minutes with a player who fits prominently into Detroit’s future. After he left the stage, Jacobs graciously signed gear and took photos with fans — including one who had a Jacobs No. 39 jersey.

#Lions #American Football #Detroit Lions Podcast #The Uptown Grille #Acl
Auburn misses out on four-star linebacker

One of Auburn’s linebacker targets is headed somewhere else. Lousiana linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who included Auburn in his final seven teams, committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday. Ausberry’s addition only piles on to the stellar No. 2 recruiting class the Fighting Irish have been building and his spurning of the Tigers leaves Auburn’s 2023 class still wanting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony: Who's in, and how to watch

At 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have its annual ceremony celebrating a new class of enshrines. ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement returns for the 27th year on Saturday, Aug. 6, as eight enshrines officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Coverage of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, a new afternoon time for the annual event. ESPN Radio will also offer live coverage of the event.
NFL
Bears sign LB DeMarquis Gates, waive LB Christian Albright with injury designation

The Chicago Bears have signed linebacker DeMarquis Gates and waived rookie linebacker Christian Albright with an injury designation, the team announced Saturday. Gates is a former undrafted free agent by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but he was cut later that same summer. He’s had NFL stops in Cleveland (2018), Washington (2019) and Minnesota (2020). Gates also appeared in the AAF (Memphis Express, 2019), XFL (Houston Roughnecks, 2020), CFL (Saskatchewan Roughriders, 2021) and most recently the USFL (Birmingham Stallions, 2022).
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

