Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond

Jessica Moen
2d ago
He should not get any bond..What is wrong with Milwaukee..Smh What a little angel rip🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇😇
Reply(1)
6
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
22nd and Wright shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 22nd and Wright. It happened approximately 10:21 a.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shake Shack shooting: Milwaukee man reaches plea deal
MILWAUKEE - One of the men charged in connection with the shooting of off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz reached a plea deal. In court on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 18-year-old Dionta'e Hayes pleaded guilty to an attempted car theft charge and one bail jumping charge. Charges of harboring and aiding a felon and resisting arrest were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located critical missing Dennis Pastoruis. He his safe. There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2 near 22nd and Atkinson. blue polo shirt, with horizontal stripes and reading glasses. Pastoruis also commonly uses a wheelchair but left the location on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court
MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 2 Superior and Yount Streets. Upon arrival, officers located one person dead inside a residence from an apparent gunshot wound. One person was taken into custody at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Racine Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 shot within half-hour at separate locations
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city that happened within a half-hour on Monday, Aug. 1. The first happened around 1:45 p.m. near 83rd and Carmen on the city's northwest side. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a fight. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene. The victim was in her...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield theft: Police seek women suspected of stealing from Burlington
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of women suspected of shoplifting nearly $800 worth of goods from the Burlington near 128th and W. Capitol Drive on Monday, Aug. 1. Officials say the women walked into the Burlington around 8:20 p.m. on...
WISN
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
WISN
Body of missing person recovered in Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE — The body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Lakeshore State Park Lagoon, has been recovered. Three boats were searching for the missing man until the family was informed that they found something. A short time afterward the body was recovered. It...
WISN
Shooting breaks out as Milwaukee church parishioners leave service
MILWAUKEE — A church service at Reformation Church of Holiness on Chambers and 21st streets in Milwaukee was just getting let out Sunday afternoon when witnesses describe seeing a shootout down the block. "Upon them coming out of the church a car pulled right here and began to fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
WISN
Missing Milwaukee boy with autism found safe
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says a 12-year-old critically missing boy has been found safe. Marlon Johnson was last seen Monday around 11 p.m. near North Sixth and Hadley streets.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan suspicious dumpster fires, bicyclist sought
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are looking for a person caught on camera riding a bicycle near the location of several suspicious fires in and around dumpsters. According to police, the fires happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 30, primarily behind businesses in the area of S. Business Drive from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
WISN
Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed
MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
