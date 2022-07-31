ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond

By Aaron Maybin
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago
Jessica Moen
2d ago

He should not get any bond..What is wrong with Milwaukee..Smh What a little angel rip🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇😇

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

22nd and Wright shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 22nd and Wright. It happened approximately 10:21 a.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shake Shack shooting: Milwaukee man reaches plea deal

MILWAUKEE - One of the men charged in connection with the shooting of off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz reached a plea deal. In court on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 18-year-old Dionta'e Hayes pleaded guilty to an attempted car theft charge and one bail jumping charge. Charges of harboring and aiding a felon and resisting arrest were dismissed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located critical missing Dennis Pastoruis. He his safe. There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2 near 22nd and Atkinson. blue polo shirt, with horizontal stripes and reading glasses. Pastoruis also commonly uses a wheelchair but left the location on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court

MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 2 Superior and Yount Streets. Upon arrival, officers located one person dead inside a residence from an apparent gunshot wound. One person was taken into custody at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Racine Police...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 2 shot within half-hour at separate locations

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city that happened within a half-hour on Monday, Aug. 1. The first happened around 1:45 p.m. near 83rd and Carmen on the city's northwest side. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a fight. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene. The victim was in her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say

OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
OAK CREEK, WI
WISN

Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Body of missing person recovered in Lakeshore State Park

MILWAUKEE — The body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Lakeshore State Park Lagoon, has been recovered. Three boats were searching for the missing man until the family was informed that they found something. A short time afterward the body was recovered. It...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan suspicious dumpster fires, bicyclist sought

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police are looking for a person caught on camera riding a bicycle near the location of several suspicious fires in and around dumpsters. According to police, the fires happened around 12:30 a.m. on July 30, primarily behind businesses in the area of S. Business Drive from Wilson Avenue to Indiana Avenue.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WISN

Bullet hits woman watching movie in bed

MILWAUKEE — Bullets from a shooting outside a Milwaukee home hit a woman lying in her bed. It happened just before 9 p.m. Monday near 25th and Rogers streets. Christine Marquez said she was watching a movie in bed with her wife when she heard multiple gunshots and felt a pinch.
MILWAUKEE, WI

