Dana White Reacts To Pavlovich/Lewis UFC 277 Stoppage

Dana White clarifies misspeak on Anthony Smith's UFC 277 injury: 'He legitimately has a bad break '
LAS VEGAS – UFC president Dana White went out of his way to correct an inaccurate comment he made about Anthony Smith at UFC 277. Smith (36-17 MMA, 11-7 UFC), a former light heavyweight title challenger, succumbed to a second-round TKO loss against Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) this past Saturday in Dallas, ending a three-fight winning streak and putting a temporary halt to his hopes for another championship bout.
Julianna Peña Provides Update On UFC 277 Injuries, Wants Trilogy Fight
Peña clears the air on how serious her injuries are. Peña starts the campaign for a trilogy fight with Nunes. The main event of this past weekend’s UFC 277 card did not disappoint the fans. An all-out brawl between former champion Julianna Peña and new champion Amanda Nunes showed how tough the ladies in the UFC bantamweight division are. Both fighters came out of the bout bloodied and swollen. UFC president Dana White said afterward that Peña had a “chunk” missing from her forehead. Both Peña and Nunes seemed to take a great deal of damage to their faces in the fight.
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 : Fight card, odds, date, rumors, location, complete guide
UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman looks to continue his run of dominance in the 170-pound division when he defends his title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278. The event takes place Aug. 20 from Vivant Arena in Salt Lake City. Usman and Edwards both bring lengthy...
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Raising Awareness For Missing Natives
Former Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane continues to look to accomplish something bigger than a world championship. Macfarlane will look to move one step closer to potentially getting her flyweight title back at Bellator 284. This is her second fight back after a two-year hiatus following knee surgery. Macfarlane has...
Conor McGregor to Make Film Debut in ‘Road House’ Remake
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is looking to add another wrinkle to his ever-growing stardom. Having risen from childhood boxer and plumbing apprentice to global superstar and mixed martial arts champion, there’s not much that McGregor hasn’t accomplished across his illustrious career. But one major industry he’s...
Sonnen Claims Rahman Jr. Has “Blown His Entire Career”
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has provided a damning assessment of Hasim Rahman Jr.’s conduct and future following the cancelation of his bout against Jake Paul. This past weekend, Paul’s scheduled August 6 appearance once again ran into problems. And this time, it was enough to cause the entire event to be called off. Having pushed past another withdrawal from UK rival Tommy Fury, the YouTuber-turned-boxer looked to past sparring partner Rahman Jr. to save the day.
Dana White felt Amanda Nunes was ‘a little gun-shy’ in Julianna Pena rematch despite ‘complete shutout’
Amanda Nunes thoroughly dominated Julianna Pena in their big champion vs. champion rematch at UFC 277 this past weekend (July 30, 2022), yet it still wasn’t enough to avoid some criticism. Across all three judges' scorecards, the reigning women’s Featherweight champion won every single round with two judges giving...
9 Positives & 2 Negatives From UFC 277
On Saturday night, the MMA leader’s latest pay-per-view offering went down from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Off the heels of back-to-back events on the road in Long Island and London, the promotion headed to “D-Town” to complete the hat-trick ahead of a trip back to Las Vegas’ Apex facility next weekend.
O’Malley Expecting Long-Term Rivalry Against Yan
Sean O’Malley believes that his upcoming fight against Petr Yan will not their last. Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan was one of the latest additions to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, set to be headlined by Charles Oliveira and Islam Makachev for the vacant lightweight title. The two bantamweights are set to fight over the course of three rounds, despite a substantial gap in their rankings.
Jon Jones Extends A Warm Welcome To Amanda Nunes
Jon Jones has welcomed Amanda Nunes to an exclusive “club.”. Jon Jones’ current status in the UFC is unclear at this time, but his legacy is pretty clear. Jones is one of the best fighters to have ever fought in the Octagon, and in some people’s books, he is the greatest of all time aka the GOAT.
Dana White Thinks Kamaru Usman Is Approaching GOAT Status
Dana White believes that UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman deserves to be in the discussion for the greatest MMA fighter of all time. The UFC president had a busy weekend in Dallas, Texas at UFC 277, where former champion Brandon Moreno claimed the promotion’s interim flyweight title and Amanda Nunes reclaimed her women’s bantamweight strap in a rematch with Julianna Peña.
UFC’s First Egyptian Fighter Hamdy Abdelwahab Hopes To Be ‘Big Idol’ For Kids
Hamdy Abdelwahab made history this past weekend. Abdelwahab earned a split decision victory in his promotional debut against Don’Tale Mayes in their heavyweight encounter at UFC 277 on Saturday night. As a result, Abdelwahab — the first Egyptian UFC fighter — also became the first Egyptian to hold a...
UFC Rankings Report: Nunes’ Redemption Gets Rewarded
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 277, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: After winning interim flyweight gold at UFC 277, Brandon Moreno returns to the P4P rankings at #14, sending Robert Whittaker down to #15. Women’s Pound for...
Dana White says a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch: “I mean Amanda absolutely dominated Cyborg”
UFC President Dana White believes a third fight with Valentina Shevchenko “makes way more sense” for Amanda Nunes compared to a Cris Cyborg rematch. Nunes ( MMA) reclaimed her status as UFC “champ champ” last weekend in Dallas, scoring a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena.
