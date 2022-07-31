ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County

WKYC
WKYC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

Canton man dies after driving car into a ditch

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening in Paris Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Christopher Bowling was driving a Chevy Malibu westbound on State Route 162 around 9:15 p.m. Troopers said Bowling lost control, drove off the left...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 534 in Southington

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Southington Township. The fatal crash Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. and involved a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. According to the release, 25-year-old Chase Baker of Netwon Falls lost control of the motorcycle just south of the Southington Local Schools driveway...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Stark County, OH
Accidents
County
Stark County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Stark County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Massillon, OH
cleveland19.com

Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Canton Post#Lincoln Way#Nissan Murano#Lexus#Ford#Aultman Hospital#Android
explore venango

Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree

GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WKYC

Vigil held Monday for two killed in Strongsville car crash

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Shock and sadness has been felt in the Strongsville community since a car accident early Sunday morning that claimed the lives of two former Strongsville High School students. A vigil was held Monday evening at the corner of Progress Drive and Alameda Drive where the crash...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in

People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
WFMJ.com

Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side

The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man shot to death on Youngstown's South Side over the weekend as 46-year-old Daniel Peek. The suspect in the case, 45-year-old John Morgan, remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond. Morgan was arraigned in Youngstown...
10TV

3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy