OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County

www.wkyc.com
Related
Canton man dies in Paris Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — An investigation is underway by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after a one-vehicle crash killed a 55-year-old Canton man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The crash happened...
Car collides with semi in Columbiana County
Troopers were called to State Route 14 near State Route 170 around 5:30 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Canton man dies after driving car into a ditch
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening in Paris Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Christopher Bowling was driving a Chevy Malibu westbound on State Route 162 around 9:15 p.m. Troopers said Bowling lost control, drove off the left...
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls motorcyclist killed in crash on SR 534 in Southington
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Southington Township. The fatal crash Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. and involved a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. According to the release, 25-year-old Chase Baker of Netwon Falls lost control of the motorcycle just south of the Southington Local Schools driveway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist dies after Parma police chase, crash: Investigators
A motorcyclist who Parma police say led them on a chase that ended in a crash has died.
cleveland19.com
Good Samaritans rush to help Akron man injured in a violent motorcycle crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man is grateful to be alive after he was hit by a car on his motorcycle on his way to work. 27-year-old Donald Cunningham was driving down North Main Street to his auto body shop down the road Monday morning when he was hit by a van. Without hesitation neighbors came running out of their houses and drivers hopped out of their cars to help him.
whbc.com
OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
Cleveland Police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland Police cruiser and another vehicle collided on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Teen Seriously Injured After Crashing into Tree
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash last week. (Photo courtesy of Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Mercer-based State Police, on July 25 around 5:46 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Greenville was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla south on West Jamestown Road in Greene Township, Mercer County.
Vigil held Monday for two killed in Strongsville car crash
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Shock and sadness has been felt in the Strongsville community since a car accident early Sunday morning that claimed the lives of two former Strongsville High School students. A vigil was held Monday evening at the corner of Progress Drive and Alameda Drive where the crash...
WFMJ.com
Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in
People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
Child struck by vehicle while riding bicycle in Willoughby hit-and-run
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — A child was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in a crosswalk in an apparent hit-and-run accident Monday, the Willoughby Police Department said in a Facebook post. The driver has not yet been identified. Police said a white male struck the child with his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Portage County K-9 busts driver with psilocybin mushrooms, over 180 pills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights man is now facing felony drug charges following a recent traffic stop in Portage County. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is praising K-9 Cavo and his handler for a recent drug bust that occurred during a traffic stop on State Route 44 in Ravenna.
WFMJ.com
Coroner identifies victim of shooting on Youngstown's South Side
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of a man shot to death on Youngstown's South Side over the weekend as 46-year-old Daniel Peek. The suspect in the case, 45-year-old John Morgan, remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond. Morgan was arraigned in Youngstown...
Third strike: House that asks ‘Where’s My Guardrail’ hit again in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the little brick house on Fairmount Boulevard at South Taylor Road, the hits just keep coming. Last November, a sedan fleeing police down South Taylor went airborne, crashing through the front wall of John Gall’s home and landing in his kitchen, all while he was in the next room nodding off on the couch around 12:30 a.m.
Akron police looking for thieves who broke into ATM
The Akron Police Department is asking for the public's help in tracking down thieves who broke into an ATM machine last week.
Suspect in West Side Youngstown murder arraigned
Robert Weaver, 37, was arraigned in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on a charge of murder for the Feb. 21 shooting death of 22-year-old Lamar Reed.
Police investigating accident in East Liverpool
The accident is just outside East Liverpool city limits.
Police identify catalytic converter theft suspect in Greenville
Greenville Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft from a car dealership, and a suspect is now in custody.
3 children injured after ride malfunctions in northeast Ohio
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A ride malfunctioned at the Summit County fair on Friday, resulting in three children being injured. According to WKYC in Cleveland, the Tallmadge Fire Department said the jet skis ride made a noise and tipped over. The ride spins in a circle while children sit on a jetski-shaped seat.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0